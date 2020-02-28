Wyatt Oleff Discusses Whether He Wants to Return as Young Star-Lord in MCU

Before he was running from killer clowns in Derry, Maine in the IT movies, Wyatt Oleff made a splash in the MCU with two appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, playing none other than the young version of Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. Oleff appeared as the character in brief scenes in both films in the franchise, and with a third film officially on the way will we get to see him return in some capacity? ComicBook.com spoke with Oleff at the premiere of his new Netflix series I Am Not Okay with This and the young actor revealed he would love to return but isn’t sure if it’s going to happen.

“I would love nothing more than to come back, but I have no clue, absolutely none,” Oleff said. “Do I look like Chris Pratt anymore? Not really, so we’ll see. We’ll have to see, I have no clue.”

Oleff isn’t the only one with no clue about what’s going on as production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on hold as filmmaker James Gunn finishes work on The Suicide Squad for Marvel’s Distinguished Competition. Marvel Studios has not yet announced the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 release date nor a production start, but a previous report indicated that it could go in front of cameras later this year.

Gunn has said that the events of Avengers: Endgame had no impact on his plans for Vol. 3. The film — at least one draft of which was completed over a year ago — seems to be mostly designed to wrap up plot threads introduced in the first two Guardians movies instead. At the end of that fourth Avengers movie though, the Guardians find themselves in a new state as they’re missing Gamora and have gained Thor, who jokes they’ll be the “Asgardians of the Galaxy.” Star Chris Pratt previously addressed if the character would appear in the new film, and didn’t rule it out.

“How do you know that Thor’s not in Guardians 3?” Pratt told IGN. “We haven’t started it yet. He might be in Guardians 3. We don’t know. There’s no definitive yes or no on that. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

It seems a little unlikely that it Thor will appear since he has his own movie Thor: Love and Thunder arriving in theaters well before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but perhaps that film from Taika Waititi will address his absence from the Guardians. Gunn himself also addressed the addition of the god of thunder to the group.

“The script will change because my scripts always keep changing up until the moment I shoot them,” Gunn wrote on his Instagram. “But it won’t change according to anything from [Endgame], because I already knew what was in that script before I wrote [Vol. 3].”