‘Deadpool 2’ Writer Says ‘X-Force’ Will Be A Raunchier X-Men Movie

When it comes to risky superhero moves, Deadpool outdoes them all. The once-dismissed hero has become one of Hollywood’s biggest draws, and his mouthy shtick has birthed a full franchise. With Deadpool 2 out starting today, all eyes are looking ahead to 21st Century Fox’s take on the X-Force, and it sounds like that movie will be just as batty.

Or, rather, raunchy in this case. It may just be the R-rated X-Men romp you have always dreamt about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the writers behind Deadpool 2 opened up about their NSFW vision for the X-Force movie with CBR. Rhett Reese was asked whether X-Force venture could pull off a R-rating like Deadpool and Logan. And, as you can see below, the writer doesn’t think it will be an issue.

“I think the fun part of X-Force is they’re much more morally flexible than the X-Men,” Reese explained.

“They can get their hands dirty a little bit. There’s more grey area. It’ll be raunchier, it’ll be rated R, I’m sure. We’ll get to see an ensemble movie that’s pushed, hopefully, as far as the Deadpool individual movie was pushed.”

Of course, the writer makes a good point; The X-Force may sound similar to the X-Men, but their origins could not be more different. While the latter group was founded by a pacifistic Charles Xavier to save the world, the X-Force was molded out of a need for brutality. Cable put together the grittiest mutants he knew for the task force, and they have never hesitated to kill on sight if the mission calls for it.

With a reputation proceeding it, the X-Force was set up for a higher rating than its X-Men predecessors. In the same way Deadpool‘s films lean into chaotic violence, Reese believes there is a way for Fox’s X-Force film to do the same. So, fans will want to keep a close eye on the risque film as it heads into development and selects its characters. As the sequel’s writers told ComicBook during a recent interview, director Drew Goddard has yet to narrow down the mutants who will make up the X-Force team.

“Well, it’s a good question,” Reese explained. “I mean Drew Goddard’s writing X-Force and he’s not going to start writing it until the fall. And so we gave him certainly a spring-board to jump off of but ultimately it’s going to be up to Drew as to exactly which characters he wants to keep. I think it will certainly be some combination of the characters we’ve presented for him, but we’re not going to try to hem them in. I think he might add new ones, he might use specific ones that are a little non-obvious from the ones he’s already got to choose from. So we’ll just have to see.”

Do you have hope for the X-Force project? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, 2018.