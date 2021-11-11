X-Men Animated Series Rumored To Be In Works For Disney+

Marvel Studios is reported to be developing an X-Men animated series, which will begin production in 2023 and air on Disney+. the news comes just before tomorrow’s Disney+ Day presentation, where fans are expecting to hear some big announcements, so while the report is light on details, there is always the possibility that tomorrow, more will come officially from Disney. Once Marvel’s biggest publishing brand, the X-Men starred in a dozen movies produced by 20th Century Fox between 2000 and 2019. Other than Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, who appeared in both the X-Men films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no mutants have carried over to the MCU yet since Fox was acquired by Disney and most of the Marvel characters were brought “home.”

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four, both franchises that Fox had kept active for decades in order to retain the licenses, won’t be waiting long to join the Marvel pantheon at Disney. In addition to the animated series, a Fantastic Four movie is in development from Spider-Man: No Way Home filmmaker Jon Watts.

News of the X-Men animated series comes from Geeks Worldwide. Marvel’s merry mutants have had a few animated outings, most notably X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 until 1997. The series is so popular that fans celebrated when it came to Disney+, and two books have been written about it in recent years.

Fans have been wondering when the X-Men would come to the MCU for quite a while, especially since it has been confirmed that Deadpool 3 is coming, with Ryan Reynolds in the title role. Jokes about the Disney/Fox deal seem almost inevitable, since he acknowledged the dual timelines of the existing X-Men movies with a wink and a nod in previous installments. Elements of the X-Men movies were teased in WandaVision, where X-Men: Days of Future Past actor Evan Peters appeared claiming to be Piotr Maximoff, the character he played in the Fox X-Men movies. Fans were hoping they would see more on the X-Men multiverse in that show, but ultimately that isn’t the way the MCU went…at least yet.

Are you excited to see what Disney+ and Marvel Studios have in store for the X-Men franchise?