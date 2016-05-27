Oscar Isaac Wishes X-Men: Apocalypse "Would've Been Better"

✖

Marvel Studios' Moon Knight has been a massive hit for Disney+, debuting to critical acclaim and heaps of praise for the breathtaking performance by Oscar Isaac. The actor's second Marvel outing is going astronomically better than his first. Back in 2016, Isaac played classic Marvel villain Apocalypse in Bryan Singer's lackluster mutant swan song, X-Men: Apocalypse. The film was disliked by critics and fans alike, and Isaac has made it clear over the years that he was no fan, either. Now, more than a half-decade later, Isaac isn't quite so harsh in his reaction to Apocalypse, but he does wish it would've lived up to its potential.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Isaac was asked about his experience with the much-maligned 2016 X-Men film. Isaac admits that he didn't get the experience he wanted, and that the end result should've been better than it was, but he largely looks back on the time with fond memories.

"No, I don't disown it," Isaac explained. "I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, [James] McAvoy and [Michael] Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character. And then you get there and you're like, 'Oh my God, I've got all these prosthetics on. I've got a suit on. I can't move. I can't see anybody. All these actors I wanted to work with – I can't even see who they are.'"

"I still think back to that time with fondness," Isaac added. "I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."

Isaac didn't have the experience he'd hoped with Apocalypse, but he seems to be making up for that with Moon Knight. The actor actively recruited his scene partner and on-screen rival, Ethan Hawke, and had a major role in the development of his character. It should come as no surprise that people are reacting much more positively this time around.

The Moon Knight finale arrives on Disney+ Wednesday morning.