Storm will have a new costume during the X-Men’s Destiny of X era, courtesy of artist Russell Dauterman. The first look at Storm’s new costume came in Destiny of X teaser art by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, showcasing what fans can look forward to in 2022. Along with the reveals of new titles like Immortal X-Men, Knights of X, and Legion of X, some popular X-Men also got redesigns. Front and center was Storm, holding a prominent position across from Iceman, who has also undergone a radical change. Dauterman went into detail on what his assignment was for the Regent of Arakko and Voice of Sol’s new look.

“Here’s the new design I did for Storm, coming this spring to the X-MEN comics!” Dauterman wrote on Twitter. “Was very happy to design more X-Men! The assignment was to give Ororo an updated version of her 80s mohawk costume — I wanted to merge that punk aesthetic with her goddess and superhero looks.” It’s clear the artist nailed his assignment, with Storm looking majestic in her new gear.

Storm became the Regent of Arakko and Voice of Sol at the conclusion of the Hellfire Gala, when the X-Men worked in tandem to terraform Mars into a new home for Arakko mutants. She has since appeared in S.W.O.R.D., with the book by Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti following the mutants’ transition into a cosmic power player.

“The journey of the Krakoan Age is far from over!” Senior Editor Jordan D. White said in the Destiny of X press release. “Our long-term plan that all our creators have been working on in our secret Council Chamber has only just begun to come to fruition. With the filling of the two empty council seats, the Reign of X has ended, and it’s time for mutantkind to reach for their destiny!”

Dauterman also helped design all of the fashionable outfits worn during the Hellfire Gala, an event where mutants invited world leaders to Krakoa for the first time. Aside from changing Mars and claiming it as their own, mutants also held a vote to elect the new members of the X-Men, with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Rogue, Sunfire, Polaris, and Sync being selected.

The X-Men line is preparing for a break following the end of Inferno, which wraps up Jonathan Hickman’s tenure on the franchise. It brings all of the storylines introduced in House of X and Powers of X to an end, before X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine change the landscape of the X-Men line heading into spring 2022.