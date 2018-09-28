‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Shows Jessica Chastain’s Character

The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has finally been released, giving fans a look at what could be the final film in the franchise before the mutants join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The clip provided the first footage of Jessica Chastain in action as the film’s villain, Smith.

She meets Jean Grey in a church, finding the despondent mutant in need of comfort. “You feel like you don’t belong here,” Chastain’s character says. “You don’t.”

Chastain has been coy about her character, unwilling to divulge any spoilers.

“I don’t know what I can describe about this character without giving everything away,” Chastain previously told EW.

The film will revolve around Jean Grey‘s ascendance as the Phoenix, the cosmic force of death and rebirth that’s capable of wiping out entire civilizations. Chastain teased that Smith would play a role in Jean’s path toward darkness.

“Her character is way way smarter than we are. What she realizes is she can use [Jean Grey] to manipulate this world, to turn it against itself,” Chastain said.

The actress revealed she wanted to do this X-Men movie after meeting writer and director Simon Kinberg on the set of The Martian.

“I was really excited for him to have his directorial debut and also it was the script,” Chastain said. “I’ve always wanted to do a big comic book franchise-y film but I had some issues with the female characters in the films I was being offered. I was really pleased with this script because I think it’s a departure from the norm.”

Chastain’s take on Smith will be different from most superhero villains, which is what made the role more appealing to her.

“Simon and I first sat down in Montreal and we were talking about the character and I said ‘I don’t know if this is right but I keep thinking of the vet who tells you you need to put your dog down. There’s something very clinical about it.’ He loved it and we kind of expanded the character from there,” she explained.

Fans have been wondering about the status of X-Men: Dark Phoenix ever since the movie was delayed from its original release date. But Jean Grey actress Sophie Turner previously stated that they weren’t making significant changes to the film.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner previously told Digital Spy. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one. All I know is that I’ll be back in Montreal at some point soon, and that the Valentine’s Day release date is quite a positive thing, because Black Panther got released on Valentine’s Day. So we’re keeping positive about it.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on February 14, 2019.