Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Reviewed the ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Script

What could be the final film in the ongoing X-Men movie franchise is set to hit theaters next summer with Dark Phoenix, and fans are finally starting to learn more about it. While the movie will not be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans might be surprised to learn that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige actually had some influence on X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Attendees of CCXP in Brazil who were present for the film’s showcase panel report that writer and director Simon Kinberg confirmed Feige reviewed the script and the tone of what could be the last franchise film before the X-Men join the MCU.

Confirmation that @jes_chastain is indeed a character not from Earth. Also that no connection or hint to the MCU, although Feige reviewed the script and tone.

Many fans have been curious about the future of the X-Men especially after it was announced that Disney will acquire 20th Century Fox and other entertainment properties. The purchase will not be finalized until early 2019, and Dark Phoenix has suffered numerous delays in its release that it is now set to hit theaters in July.

Some people have wondered if this delay was to facilitate Marvel Studios possibly making changes to the film in order to incorporate it into the MCU, but that isn’t the case.

Feige has said numerous time that he intends to focus on the projects right in front of him and plan for the characters he currently has access too, especially because Disney’s acquisition has not yet been finalized. So he’s not making any plans for the X-Men at this point in time.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Feige said. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

The Daily News asked him about X-Men projects ahead of the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp, and again Feige deflected.

“My desire is to get Ant-Man and the Wasp in theaters and successful,” Feige said. “Then complete filming on Captain Marvel this week and to get the next Spider-Man on camera, then to continue to work on Avengers: [Endgame] in the cutting room. I’m very busy for the foreseeable future.”

But Disney Chairman Bob Iger is excited to see what Feige comes up with, and has explicitly said that Fox’s licensed characters will go under the banner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7, 2019.