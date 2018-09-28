X-Men: ‘Dark Phoenix’ Poster Released

The first poster for the next X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix, has been released.

The poster shows the silhouette of Sophie Turner as Jean Grey framed by a cosmic background.

The poster was released alongside the announcement that the first trailer for the film will arrive tonight on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. 20th Century Fox also released the first official synopsis for the film:

“In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling our of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite – not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix is the directorial debut of longtime X-Men film producer and writer Simon Kinberg (though he did direct that X-Men cameo in Deadpool 2). 20th Century has been quite secretive about Dark Phoenix so far. Set photos revealed that the X-Men will get some new costumes inspired by Frank Quitely’s early 2000s designs from New X-Men, and a few official photos offered the first look at several characters from the film, including Jessica Chastain’s mysterious alien character.

Dark Phoenix star Evan Peters, who plays Quicksilver, has hinted that the film will be darker than its predecessors.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse,” Peters said. “Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters Feb. 14h, 2019.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.