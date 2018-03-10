‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Set Photo Reveals New Costumes

It looks like the X-Men of Dark Phoenix will be rocking some costumes from a fan favorite era.

The newest entry in the 20th Century Fox X-Men saga is Dark Phoenix, and a new photo from the set reveals that the team will sport some new costumes. These costumes will not be the ones seen at the end of X-Men: Apocalypse though. Instead, they will be based on the 2000’s New X-Men run, and they look pretty spiffy so far.

The new photo shows Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Beast, Quicksilver, and Nightcrawler all in matching suits, which are based on Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s New X-Men run. Mystique is also in the photo, but she isn’t wearing a costume like the rest of them.

Quitley-ass looking X-Men in DARK PHOENIX pic.twitter.com/zpSL1X2sB4 — Xavier Files (@XavierFiles) March 9, 2018

As you can see in the photo, the suits are predominately blue with matching yellow X’s forming over the chest area. It’s hard to tell if these are comprised of pants and tops or are all one unified zip up suit, but they aren’t as bulky as the ones seen in the comics.

Those suits were comprised of black pants, silver belts, and black jackets that featured the same X design. The Xavier School had just gone public, revealing their mutant-focused operations to the world, and so this era ditched the more traditional costumes of the past. That take was a bit polarizing but has plenty of fans. It seems director Simon Kinberg is also a fan, but these costumes strike a nice balance between the movies and the comics.

This will be Simon Kinberg’s directorial debut, but he has extensive experience with the X-Men franchise and wanted to get another chance to do the Phoenix saga right on the big screen. The first images and plot details released so far are minimal but seem promising.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on November 2, 2018.