‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Star Sophie Turner Wants an Avengers Crossover

Game of Thrones and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner wants to be an Avenger, the actress told Digital Spy.

“Which Marvel hero would I like to meet? Iron Man, probably, because he’s so badass. Or… oh, God, I don’t know. All of them. All would be pretty awesome. I don’t know. There’s so many,” Turner said. “Just all of the Avengers, basically. I just want to be another Avenger.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney hopes to complete a $71 billion-plus buyout of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets, a deal that would win Marvel Studios the right to integrate X-Men and Fantastic Four characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is waiting for a phone call with the go-ahead on permission to be able to utilize the X-verse’s expansive cache of characters pending finalization of the deal, saying it “would be nice to have access to that entire library.”

The famed producer, responsible for launching the Iron Man, Avengers, and Black Panther franchises and rebooting Spider-Man within the MCU, hopes to use the X-Men, but admitted the studio’s focus is on projects already in the pipeline, like Avengers 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“These are the ones that are keeping us busy. When and how that deal with Fox finishes and comes together and we’re told, ‘Hey, now you can start working on it. Now you can start thinking about it,’ is when we’ll actually start thinking about it,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly.

“I will say just the notion of having what, frankly, most other companies with [intellectual property] have all along, which is access to all of their characters, that would be fun.”

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo said previously they would “love to” one day work with characters granted to Marvel Studios through the Disney-Fox purchase, saying sticking around the MCU post-Avengers 4 is “enticing when you have all these Fox characters about to show up. It’s an incredibly complex universe to keep building out.”

In April, the upcoming Dark Phoenix was rumored to be the last Fox Marvel movie, despite the studio moving forward on development with planned X-verse spinoffs X-Force, Gambit, and Multiple Man. Fox also has spinoff The New Mutants in the works for late 2019.

It’s not currently known if Feige and Marvel are looking to retain the convoluted history of Fox’s X-verse or if the franchise will be rebooted entirely once mutants are eventually integrated under the Marvel Studios banner.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14.