X-Men: Dark Phoenix Space Mission Clip Released

When X-Men debuted back in 2000, it became a surprising success, largely due to the general public being relatively unaware of these superheroes when compared to the likes of Batman or Superman. Its sequel continued the adventures of the mutants, while also hinting at the iconic Dark Phoenix saga for those familiar with the characters’ comic book history. The third film continued some of the Phoenix storyline, yet the film had a number of behind-the-scenes setbacks that ultimately resulted in a disappointing final film in the trilogy. The upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix aims to adapt the storyline more effectively, with Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) encountering the Phoenix force in outer space, altering her life forever. Check out a new clip from the film depicting the space mission above before it lands in theaters on June 7th.

In the film, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

The upcoming film marks a milestone for the franchise, not only because of the depiction of the beloved storyline, but also due to being the final installment in the series. Dark Phoenix marks the seventh entry in the series, with the cast and crew having confirmed that this installment was designed to be the swan song of the franchise. Complicating matters further is that Disney has purchased the rights to the X-Men, which will see the Marvel Cinematic Universe incorporate the mutants into the series with all-new actors portraying the heroes at some point in the future.

It’s currently unclear how the characters will be incorporated into the MCU and whether they’ll debut in a solo film or possible appear as supporting characters before getting their own franchise, but with the release of Avenger: Endgame, Marvel Studios will shift their focus to the next phase of MCU films, likely leading to an imminent announcement about the mutants.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

Are you looking forward to the final X-Men film? Let us know in the comments below!