X-Men Star Sophie Turner Teases ‘Dark Phoenix’ Story Details

20th Century Fox has been hard at work on their next film in the X-Men franchise, which could be the last film before the mutants join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But Dark Phoenix will adapt one of the most beloved X-Men storylines of all time. But the mutant superheroes will have a very different status quo compared to what many fans might be used to, as they’ll no longer be feared by the public… for the time being.

Jean Grey actress Sophie Turner spoke about the status of the X-Men in the new film, revealing what fans should expect when the movie comes out.

“Jean is a teacher at Xavier’s School for the Gifted and Scott and I are in a steady, very loving relationship,” Turner said to Entertainment Weekly. “Charles and I? You saw that connection in the last movie, he’s tapped into her power. And she’s in a very secure place in her life which is why everything goes haywire when this cosmic force arises.”

Turner spoke about how the movie finally takes the X-Men to cosmic heights, teasing how it changes the franchise.

“It’s something we haven’t done in the X-Men universe before. It pushes the boundaries, it raises the stakes and it’s really cool to take it a completely different direction because all of the X-Men movies are on the ground or a villain starts shit. It’s very intense and exciting,” Turner said.

This will be the second film based on “The Dark Phoenix Saga,” and Turner understands that there is a lot riding on the movie.

“Yes a lot of pressure. I knew Simon [Kinberg, writer and director] was taking me out to lunch and he sits me down and tells me it’s Dark Phoenix and I’m like ‘fuuuuck,’” Turner said. “I know it’s one of the most loved stories of the X-Men universe and for Simon to trust me enough with this responsibility is a big honor. And I want to do the fans of the original story justice, and of course there’s a lot of pressure especially having been done before. Simon would tell you that it was a B-plot of the movie and he felt it had to be the main plot of the movie.”

Fans will get to see how it all turns out when Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7, 2019.