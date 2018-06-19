‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Debuts at CineEurope

Fans have a longer than expected wait ahead of them before they get to see X-Men: Dark Phoenix land in theaters, though a teaser for the film recently screened at CineEurope which helps shed light on what fans can expect from the film.

According to Kinometro, “The fantastic action thriller Dark Phoenix looks better than expected. At the presentation, this new trailer was shown, getting rid of the excessive gloom of the teaser and clearly positioning the project as a direct continuation of the X-Men.”

The film was originally slated to hit theaters this November, though it has since been shifted to hit theaters on February 14, 2019. It’s unclear exactly why the film was delayed, though the above comments seem to hint that early screenings of a teaser depicted a much darker and depressing world than the recent footage that was screened.

Interestingly, the theory that a new teaser had less “gloom” seems to contradict comments made by actor Evan Peters, who divulged to Collider that this new film was darker than X-Men: Apocalypse.

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse,” Peters shared. “Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes calculated 86 percent positive reviews for First Class as opposed to Apocalypse‘s 48 percent, so embracing the former’s strengths is sure to create a more compelling film.

Peters’ comments about what to expect of Dark Phoenix might more accurately be interpreted as a more earnest and serious film than Apocalypse, which had an inherently dark storyline that teased the end of all things. In ways both intentional and unintentional, however, Apocalypse felt much more campy and audiences had a harder time taking it seriously, resulting in an underwhelming reception from viewers.

Fans will find out if the extended wait was worth it when X-Men: Dark Pheonix hits theaters on February 14, 2019.

