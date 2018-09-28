‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer May Be Coming Soon

Reshoots are currently underway on X-Men: Dark Phoenix, though 20th Century Fox’s social media in China may have teased that fans could get a first look at the new film in three days.

The above image was shared by 20th Century Fox on the Chinese social media service Weibo that depicted the many stars of the X-Men franchise and its spin-off films. The image teased that something was on its way in three days, and, with fans having already gotten our first look at Dark Phoenix in the form of photos, we assume that we’ll be getting something more substantial to look at.

Additionally, a teaser was shown last week at a Russian promotional event, confirming that the video does exist already.

Fans of the X-Men franchise are anxious to get a look at the film, especially given that it was originally slated to hit theaters in November. Earlier this year, the announcement was made that it was being pushed to February 14, 2019. Understandably, news of the film requiring reshoots concerned fans, though director Simon Kinberg attempted to alleviate those fears.

“It’s normal for all these big movies now,” Kinberg shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We’ll go back when we can get all those actors together, and then it will give me enough time to have it ready and looking perfect.”

When the first look at the film emerged last December, Kinberg noted how lengthy the post-production process would be on the film due to its complex visual effects.

“I wanted the post time to deliver on the nuance of the visual effects, not just the scale of them. That takes time,” Kinberg explained of the scheduled post-production time.

This could mean that it wasn’t until the film was far along in the visual effects process that the studio realized some scenes needed to be re-worked, necessitating reshoots and more time for the visual effects to be completed. Star Sophie Turner teased the minimal amount of reshoots earlier this year, dismissing the idea that there were any major tweaks to the narrative.

“I think it’s just a few bits and bobs, reshoot-wise,” Turner told Digital Spy. “To be honest, I don’t even know what we’re reshooting at the moment. So I couldn’t really tell you much about that one.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is expected to hit theaters on February 14, 2019.

