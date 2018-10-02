‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Trailer Released

20th Century Fox’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix has had some mystery around it since being announced, but now fans finally have some new footage thanks to the official trailer that debuted during The Late Late Show with James Corden.

We finally get a look at the cosmic epic, one that has been highly regarded by fans of the X-Men in the comics. Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey is the focus of course, as her eventual merging with the cosmic power that is the Phoenix will change the X-Men forever. The question becomes how far will this adaptation go, but at least now we have an idea.

You can watch the new trailer in the video above.

While Jean is in the spotlight, not the only X-Man returning to the fold. Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) lead a team made up of favorites from X-Men: Apocalypse, including Alexandra Shipp’s Storm.

The team will consist of Beast (Nicholas Hoult), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Quicksilver (Evan Peters), but things have changed since their time in Apocalypse. They’ve become pseudo-celebrities and are looked at as heroes, and that will play a bit part in Jean’s storyline.

Director Simon Kinberg was involved in the screenplay of X-Men: The Last Stand, but this time around he gets to direct the film himself, and he’s been waiting for another crack at the iconic story.

“[The film] was so clear in my head, emotionally and visually, that it would have killed me to hand this to somebody else to direct,” Kinberg says.

Thing is Kinberg got to pretty much erase The Last Stand and the death of Jean Grey thanks to X-Men: Days of Future Past.

“I co-wrote X-Men 3, the ‘Dark Phoenix’ story, which is probably the most sacred of the X-Men storylines in the comics,” Kinberg told THR. “Fanboys and girls did not love the movie [X-Men: The Last Stand]. When I wrote X-Men: Days of Future Past years later — it was a time travel story — I thought, ‘Well, here’s an opportunity to rewrite this mistake — bring Jean Grey back to life.’ I got to go back and essentially erase a $200 million movie.”

Hopefully the second time will be the charm for Kinberg, and if it doesn’t work this time it might be some time before we see another attempt.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix stars James McAvoy (Charles Xavier), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Phoenix), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Jessica Chastain (Smith), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler).

Fans can witness the Dark Phoenix for themselves when the film hits theaters on February 14, 2018.