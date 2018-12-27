‘X-Men’ Star Jennifer Lawrence Visited Children’s Hospital on Christmas Day

X-Men star Jennifer Lawrence made her annual Christmas visit to a Children’s Hospital this year.

The Norton Children’s Hospital in Kentucky celebrated the actress’ visit with a photo on Instagram. In it, Lawrence poses with doctors and nurses who are giving their holiday time to take care of the kids in need. It is a yearly event Lawrence creates as a way of giving back to fans, supporters, and others who need a happy little boost.

Check out the post by the Norton Children’s Hospital below!

“A special thank you to Jennifer Lawrence for visiting Norton Children’s Hospital to spread some holiday cheer,” the photo’s caption reads.

The visit was also captured by the local news station, featuring more photos of Lawrence with the hospital’s staff and visiting with some of the kids in their rooms. Take a look at the amazing day in the tweet below!

Actress and Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence makes annual holiday visit to @NortonChildrens Hospital //t.co/osNpHQuQP0 pic.twitter.com/ZWkJFaRfU8 — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) December 24, 2018

“My family and I have met so many wonderful children on our visits to the hospital,” Lawrence said in a 2016 press release when she visited the same hospital that year. “Their strength and courage is inspiring.”

Lawrence is best known for her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. Since, she has taken on roles in the X-Men franchise, Silver Linings Playbook, Joy, American Hustle, and Red Sparrow. In 2019, Lawrence will appear in the next installment of the X-Men franchise, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, where she will reprise her role as Mystique.

Norton Children’s Hospital Heart Center hosts more than 5,000 children each year in need of specialized heart care. More than 17,500 procedures are performed in a year at the specialty center, including open heart surgeries, electrophysiology, catheterizations and noninvasive tests such as echocardiograms.

Is Lawrence's kindness warming your heart this holiday season?