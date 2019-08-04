X-Men Fans Are Still Upset About Cyclops’s Movie Costume

The X-Men movies series has come to its conclusion and fans are still bitter at never seeing the team’s comics-accurate costumes in action. In 2016, the final scene of X-Men: Apocalypse gave fans a glimpse at new, individualized X-Men costumes that were inspired by the comics. They were colorful and a significant departure from the black and grey that had dominated the original trilogy, and even the matching suits the young X-Men wore in X-Men: First Class or earlier in Apocalypse.

Cyclops, in particular, stood out for his costume inspired by Jim Lee’s design, which debuted in X-Men #1 in 1991. The costume is Cyclops’s best-known look since he wore it all through the 1990s — when the X-Men were at the peak of their popularity — in the X-Men: The Animated Series cartoon, and in video games of the era.

So some fans were disappointed when Dark Phoenix ditched those costumes in favor of another version of the matching, even if those matching uniforms were inspired by Frank Quitely’s designs in New X-Men. One fan took his complaints to Reddit after discovering an unofficial action figure recreating the costume. “We DESERVED to see this suit for more than just 8 seconds on screen after enduring the black leather and inaccurate hockey pad suits for 16 years,” the Redditor writes. “The MCU are fantastic with costume design so I’m excited for what they’re gonna do.” Others concurred in the context, remarking on how well this version brings Lee’s design to life with bits taken from other Cyclops designs.

While fans may be anticipating the arrival of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has said it will be some time before that happens. “It’ll be a while. It’s all just beginning and the five-year plan that we’ve been working on, we were working on before any of that was set,” Feige said. “So really it’s much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they’re home. That they’re all back. But it will be a very long time.”

That doesn’t mean Feige isn’t looking forward to having the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and others in his shared cinematic universe. “The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said at the Golden Globes. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

