‘X-Men’ Producer: Brett Ratner Is “Horrible”

Long-time X-Men franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner is speaking out against X-Men: The Last Stand director Brett Ratner.

Actress Ellen Page, who played Kitty Pryde-slash-Shadowcat in several X-Men installments, stepped forward about Ratner’s sexual misconduct in November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘You should f— her to make her realize she’s gay,’” the openly gay actress recalled of her earliest interactions with the director. A then-18-year-old Page had not yet come out.

“I felt violated when this happened,” she wrote on her Facebook page, calling it a “horrific, unchallenged plea.”

“He ‘outed’ me with no regard to my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic,” Page wrote. “I proceeded to watch him on set say degrading things to women.”

Co-star Anna Paquin, who played Rogue, showed her support of Page on Twitter. “I was there when that comment was made,” Paquin wrote. “I stand with you.”

Shuler Donner spoke against the disgraced filmmaker and producer, who has since been removed from any involvement with Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman sequel.

“I back her up 100 percent,” Shuler Donner told Rotten Tomatoes. “Absolutely. He’s horrible. I’m aware he’s very demeaning to women, extremely demeaning to women, myself included. Yes, I was aware. Anybody that’s female, he’s demeaning.”

Told that Ratner is facing exile from Hollywood in light of several sexual assault allegations made by multiple women, Shuler Donner said, “I hope so.”

Shuler Donner, who has produced every X-Men live-action outing on both the big screen and the small screen, recently shared an openness towards a crossover with Marvel Studios’ Avengers franchise after Disney purchased 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets for $52.4 billion.

Fox will next release The New Mutants in April, followed by the Deadpool sequel in June and X-Men: Dark Phoenix in November.