Evan Peters Wants to Do an X-Men Quicksilver Standalone Movie

Evan Peters’ Quicksilver has quickly (pun) become a standout member of the X-Men movie franchise, so it’s only natural that the actor would be fully behind the idea of taking the spotlight in a Quicksilver solo movie spinoff!

Speaking to ET, about his upcoming projects, Peters revealed that he “would love” to star in a Quicksilver movie, stating, “I think that would be so fun. I love the special effects and the sequences and I love working with all those guys, so in one second I would do that.”

Peters’ Quicksilver just had a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in Deadpool 2. In a fantastic fan-service scene, the current X-Men movie stars close a classroom door to avoid Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, as he’s wheeling around the X-Mansion in Prof. X’s chair, complaining about the lack of X-Men that are allowed to appear in his franchise. That entire ensemble of Deadpool-dodging X-Men (including Peters) will return to the screen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which was shifted from this summer to early in 2019.

Peters recently teased that X-Men: Dark Phoenix will indeed be “dark” – much darker than its predecessor, X-Men: Apocalypse. As the actor explained:

“I think it’s the classic X-Men: First Class tone, where there’s a bit of humor thrown in there, but it’s much darker than the previous one, Apocalypse. Apocalypse was the ’80s, so there was a lot of room for goofy stuff in there. This one is a much more serious film about the internal struggle of Phoenix and Jean, so it’s a dramatic film. There’s nothing very comedic about it, other than the few moments that are in there. I think it’s gonna be a powerful one. It’s Dark Phoenix. I think it’s gonna be darker than we’re used to. It’s gonna be a change, but it’s gonna be fun for everybody.”

So how does a zany smarmy character like Quicksilver fit into the darkened tone of X-Men: Dark Phoenix? According to Peters, age and experience have definitely changed the mutant speedster:

“He’s definitely a little older and more mature, a little more subdued, sort of trying to make a, not a name but trying to do right by the X-Men and be a good guy and use his powers for good, so I think he’s on that path at the moment.”

When Dark Phoenix opens, the X-Men have become worldwide heroes after stopping Apocalypse, and the team regularly goes on high-profile missions, as Charles Xavier becomes more enamored with their new celebrity status. That arrogance leads to an ill-fated space mission, which results in a massive change to Jean Grey’s powers that could threaten the world – and maybe the multiverse.

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters. The X-Men movie universe will continue when X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens February 14, 2019, followed by The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.