X-Men: Sophie Turner Doesn’t Know What Marvel Studios Is Planning But She Would Love to Return

Now that X-Men: Dark Phoenix has come and gone while the coronavirus pandemic has indefinitely delayed the release of The New Mutants for the fourth time, many fans are eager to find out what’s next for the franchise now that it’s a part of Marvel Studios. We’re still likely many years away before we get to see the popular team of misunderstood superheroes mix it up with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though it’s not clear just what producer Kevin Feige has planned for the mutants’ debut. Even actress Sophie Turner isn’t aware of what’s going on, but she would like another chance to play Jean Grey.

Turner recently spoke with Variety about her new Quibi series Survive when she was asked about the potential of returning to the X-Men franchise under the banner of Marvel Studios.

“I don’t even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the ‘X-Men’ journey [or not],” said Turner. “But I’d always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience.”

She added, “We had just the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.”

Dark Phoenix also suffered from delays and major reshoots before it was released in theaters, and there were big changes made to the film including the removal of Skrulls being the main villains and replaced with a generic race of shape-shifting aliens. While it was released by 20th Century Fox after the company was acquired by Disney, it seems like that era of the X-Men franchise will be left in the past while Marvel Studios figures out what the next move is for the mutants.

Critics and fans were not kind to X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and even The New Mutants director Josh Boone recognized the missteps taken in the franchise.

“Look, you can only go up after Dark Phoenix,” Boone explained to Empire. “That’s not to say anything bad about the people involved, but it was what it was. Honestly, I feel less pressure now that I did ahead of [the first stated release date]. Because we’ve tested our movie so many times, and audiences have loved it.”

While it seems unlikely that this iteration of the franchise will continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there’s still a possibility that Turner could get another chance to play Jean Grey again in the future.