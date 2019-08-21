X-Men The Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga Marvel HeroClix Unboxing

A new Marvel HeroClix set is on the Horizon, and WizKids has provided ComicBook.com with a 10-booster brick to unbox and show to our readers. The new set is Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga. The set draws inspiration from the popular animated series that introduced a legion of fans to X-Men and the Marvel Universe on Saturday mornings in the 1990s but also draws wider inspiration from the entirety of 1990s X-Men comics.
This set is special because every booster is a super booster. That means each five-figure boosters includes four standard figures and one 2×2 base figures. Those larger figures draw inspiration from the entirety of X-Men comic book and Animated Series, with some stunning sculpts and very powerful figures.
Opening 10 boosters means we pulled 10 of those 2×2 figures, as well as 40 others. Let’s take a look at what we got in our brick:
Booster 1
Here we pulled:
- 001 Wolverine (Common)
- 011b Magneto (Common)
- 019 Amelia Voght (Uncommon)
- 025 Gambit (Rare)
- G010 Phoenix (Uncommon)
Phoenix
Here’s a closer look at what that beautiful Phoenix figure can do:
Booster 2
In our second booster, we pulled:
- 007 Bolivar Trask (Common)
- 012 Deadpool (Common)
- 022 Toad (Uncommon)
- 031 Avalanche (Rare)
- G001a Sentinel Squad ONE
Sentinel Squad ONE
Here’s what that Sentinel is capable of:
Booster 3
Our third booster came packed with:
- 005 Guard Command (Common)
- 011a Magneto (Common)
- 020 Fabian Cortez (Uncommon)
- 035 Professor X (Super Rare)
- G004 Proteus (Uncommon)
Booster 4
For our fourth booster, we got:
- 005 Guard Command (Common)
- 007 Bolivar Trask (Common)
- 018 Senator Robert Kelly (Uncommon)
- 041 Spiral (Super Rare)
- G007 Juggernaut (Uncommon)
Spiral
Spiral is a capable teleporter:
Juggernaut
Nothing stops the Juggernaut:
Booster 5
Our fifth booster revealed:
- 002 Rogue (Common)
- 012 Deadpool (Common)
- 017 Graydon Creed (Uncommon)
- 021 Blob (Uncommon)
- G011 Cerebra (Rare)
Booster 6
Booster six brought:
- 003 Beat (Common)
- 009 Callisto (Common)
- 023b Sabretooth (Uncommon)
- 024 Storm (Rare)
- G008 Sasquatch (Uncommon)
Booster 7
In lucky booster number 7, we pulled:
- 006 Friends of Humanity (Common)
- 011a Magneto (Common)
- 014 Jean Grey (Uncommon)
- 020 Fabian Cortez (Uncommon)
- G015 Magneto (Rare)
Booster 8
In our eighth booster, we got:
- 001 Wolverine (Common)
- 004 Assassin’s Guild (Common)
- 015 Cable (Uncommon)
- 028 Random (Rare)
- G005 Exodus (Uncommon)
Booster 9
In our penultimate booster we pulled:
- 006 Friends of Humanity (Common)
- 008 Scanner (Common)
- 023a Sabretooth (Uncommon)
- 030 Bastion (Rare)
- G025 Iceman (Super Rare)
Bastion
Bastion is a scary addition to Sentinel teams:
Booster 10
And in our final booster, we got:
- 002 Rogue (Common)
- 010 Kleinstock Brother (Common)
- 016 Belladonna (Uncommon)
- 036a Legion, Fractured Savant / 036b Legion (Super Rare)
- G003 Nimrod
What do you think of these Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga figures? Let us know in the comments! Pre-release events begin on September 4th and the set goes on sale on September 11th. Check with your local game store for more details.