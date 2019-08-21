X-Men The Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga Marvel HeroClix Unboxing

A new Marvel HeroClix set is on the Horizon, and WizKids has provided ComicBook.com with a 10-booster brick to unbox and show to our readers. The new set is Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga. The set draws inspiration from the popular animated series that introduced a legion of fans to X-Men and the Marvel Universe on Saturday mornings in the 1990s but also draws wider inspiration from the entirety of 1990s X-Men comics.

This set is special because every booster is a super booster. That means each five-figure boosters includes four standard figures and one 2×2 base figures. Those larger figures draw inspiration from the entirety of X-Men comic book and Animated Series, with some stunning sculpts and very powerful figures.

Opening 10 boosters means we pulled 10 of those 2×2 figures, as well as 40 others. Let’s take a look at what we got in our brick:

Booster 1

Here we pulled:

001 Wolverine (Common)

011b Magneto (Common)

019 Amelia Voght (Uncommon)

025 Gambit (Rare)

G010 Phoenix (Uncommon)

Phoenix

Here’s a closer look at what that beautiful Phoenix figure can do:

Booster 2

In our second booster, we pulled:

007 Bolivar Trask (Common)

012 Deadpool (Common)

022 Toad (Uncommon)

031 Avalanche (Rare)

G001a Sentinel Squad ONE

Sentinel Squad ONE

Here’s what that Sentinel is capable of:

Booster 3

Our third booster came packed with:

005 Guard Command (Common)

011a Magneto (Common)

020 Fabian Cortez (Uncommon)

035 Professor X (Super Rare)

G004 Proteus (Uncommon)

Booster 4

For our fourth booster, we got:

005 Guard Command (Common)

007 Bolivar Trask (Common)

018 Senator Robert Kelly (Uncommon)

041 Spiral (Super Rare)

G007 Juggernaut (Uncommon)

Spiral

Spiral is a capable teleporter:

Juggernaut

Nothing stops the Juggernaut:

Booster 5

Our fifth booster revealed:

002 Rogue (Common)

012 Deadpool (Common)

017 Graydon Creed (Uncommon)

021 Blob (Uncommon)

G011 Cerebra (Rare)

Booster 6

Booster six brought:

003 Beat (Common)

009 Callisto (Common)

023b Sabretooth (Uncommon)

024 Storm (Rare)

G008 Sasquatch (Uncommon)

Booster 7

In lucky booster number 7, we pulled:

006 Friends of Humanity (Common)

011a Magneto (Common)

014 Jean Grey (Uncommon)

020 Fabian Cortez (Uncommon)

G015 Magneto (Rare)

Booster 8

In our eighth booster, we got:

001 Wolverine (Common)

004 Assassin’s Guild (Common)

015 Cable (Uncommon)

028 Random (Rare)

G005 Exodus (Uncommon)

Booster 9

In our penultimate booster we pulled:

006 Friends of Humanity (Common)

008 Scanner (Common)

023a Sabretooth (Uncommon)

030 Bastion (Rare)

G025 Iceman (Super Rare)

Bastion

Bastion is a scary addition to Sentinel teams:

Booster 10

And in our final booster, we got:

002 Rogue (Common)

010 Kleinstock Brother (Common)

016 Belladonna (Uncommon)

036a Legion, Fractured Savant / 036b Legion (Super Rare)

G003 Nimrod

What do you think of these Marvel HeroClix: X-Men the Animated Series, the Dark Phoenix Saga figures? Let us know in the comments! Pre-release events begin on September 4th and the set goes on sale on September 11th. Check with your local game store for more details.