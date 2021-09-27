X-Men’s James McAvoy Says He “Won’t Be Gutted” If He’s Done Playing Professor X

James McAvoy plays as Professor Charles Xavier in five different movies and if that’s it, the actor says he won’t be gutted to not return to the character. In an interview with Collider while promoting his role in the Sandman audio drama, McAvoy said he had the chance to explore a lot of ground with the iconic mutant character.

“I feel like, yeah,” the actor told the site on whether he felt like he was done in the role. “I feel like I got to explore, not everything I wanted to explore, because there’s always more, surely, but I got to explore a ton of Professor X, and I feel quite satisfied with what I got out of him as a performer.”

He added, “It’s not to say that you don’t ever want to, you never want to come back, and you never want to do it again, and all that kind of stuff. You never say never, as I believe James Bond once said. But I’m not chomping at the bit. I’m not going to be gutted and desperately sad if it never happens again.”

In Fox’s X-Men franchise, McAvoy technically plays the same character (albeit younger) as Patrick Stewart.

“He [Stewart] told me a really good story once about how he was also the captain of the actors on set (some of the other cast members of Next Gen will be like, ‘What? I was the boss’), but when they had to do torpedo hits or photon torpedo hits on the Enterprise or whatever, they all had to, they’d have to, ‘Whoa!’ do the classic thing, and then he would be in charge of setting the tone so that everybody was on the same level,” McAvoy previously said of working with the iconic actor. “And they’d be like, ‘What’d you think, Patrick?’ and he’d be like ‘Oh, that’s a number three.’ And the whole cast knew what a number one was.”

Marvel has yet to announce a release date for its mutant-based reboot.