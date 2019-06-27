Young Avengers: Endgame Star Reveals Details Behind Bullying Incident

It’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of the year so far, and it has a great shot at becoming the biggest film of all time after the latest efforts to re-release it in theaters with new footage. But one of the films breakout stars seems to be suffering from the downsides of fame after some backlash on social media.
Morgan Stark actress Lexi Rabe and her mother have spoken out about online bullying after a disgruntled fan took to social media to slam the young star after an awkward interaction in the public.
The 7-year-old actress became a hit with fans after her portrayal as Iron Man‘s daughter, participating in a fan-favorite scene when she coined the term “I love you 3000.” And because of her newfound fame, a fan interaction reportedly caused a backlash on social media. Rabe and her mother Jessica appeared on Good Morning America to plead with fans not to bully their family.
“I don’t know why you need to get mad at us because we’re not available,” said Jessica. “You know, we’re normal people. We have busy lives like everybody else… I’m just trying to have her understand that the power that she has, she has a voice and it can bet used for good.”
The family also posted a video on Instagram in which Rabe requests to be spared from online bullying.
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
“You expect me to be a robot?” Rabe said to Good Morning America. “I’m not a robot because I’m not fancy at all.”
“You’re just a normal kid,” her mother replied.
It’s unclear what went down during that awkward encounter with the fan, but Rabe’s family is using this opportunity to spread awareness and possibly create a new foundation to combat bullying.
Rabe can now be seen as Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, currently playing in theaters.