Young Avengers: Endgame Star Reveals Details Behind Bullying Incident

It’s safe to say that Avengers: Endgame is the biggest film of the year so far, and it has a great shot at becoming the biggest film of all time after the latest efforts to re-release it in theaters with new footage. But one of the films breakout stars seems to be suffering from the downsides of fame after some backlash on social media.

Morgan Stark actress Lexi Rabe and her mother have spoken out about online bullying after a disgruntled fan took to social media to slam the young star after an awkward interaction in the public.

The 7-year-old actress became a hit with fans after her portrayal as Iron Man‘s daughter, participating in a fan-favorite scene when she coined the term “I love you 3000.” And because of her newfound fame, a fan interaction reportedly caused a backlash on social media. Rabe and her mother Jessica appeared on Good Morning America to plead with fans not to bully their family.

“I don’t know why you need to get mad at us because we’re not available,” said Jessica. “You know, we’re normal people. We have busy lives like everybody else… I’m just trying to have her understand that the power that she has, she has a voice and it can bet used for good.”

The family also posted a video on Instagram in which Rabe requests to be spared from online bullying.

“You expect me to be a robot?” Rabe said to Good Morning America. “I’m not a robot because I’m not fancy at all.”

“You’re just a normal kid,” her mother replied.

It’s unclear what went down during that awkward encounter with the fan, but Rabe’s family is using this opportunity to spread awareness and possibly create a new foundation to combat bullying.

Rabe can now be seen as Morgan Stark in Avengers: Endgame, currently playing in theaters.