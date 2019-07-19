Young Stan Lee to be Featured in New Animated Series

The late Stan Lee casts an enormous shadow on the entire world of pop culture, and the world is still reeling after his passing last year. But his legacy from projects like Marvel Comics, his amazing and popular cameos, and his POW! Entertainment company. And now he’s getting his own animated series chronicling his life as a young man.

Just in time for San Diego Comic-Con 2019, POW! announced The Amazing Stan, produced in conjunction with Pure Imagination Studios. The series will focus on the young Stan Lee in grade school, showing off his vast imagination at a young age. Basically, it sounds like the reboot of Bobby’s World that we’ve been deprived of for decades. It’s yet another extension of Stan Lee’s vast legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to POW!, The Amazing Stan tells the story of the young Stan Lee, the constant dreamer who treats his childhood like a testing ground for adventures that will one day fuel his world-famous characters. Stan and his friends imagine themselves in and out of these amazing experiences as they learn to take risks, explore new ideas, and never ever give up.

John P. Roberts, the CCO of Pure Imagination Worlds remarked: “It is an honor to help carry on the creative legacy of one of the greatest storytellers that pop culture has ever known by introducing an original animated adventure series featuring a new cast of characters for kids and adults to connect with. Stan Lee turned his childhood daydreams into a universe that features superheroes that have resonated with generations of all ages and cultures. Now his millions of fans can look forward to seeing him appear as an animated version of his younger self for the very first time.”

Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment President Gill Champion said, “Stan had the uncanny ability to see the world with a childlike imagination. For example, an office building becomes a castle, while the streets below form a moat protecting the inhabitants inside. It takes a very special creative team to capture the story of a young Stan and the birth of his unique creations – we’re thrilled to work with Pure Imagination Studios and its team of creators and collaborators to tell this remarkable story and share this amazing ride with his legion of fans. This partnership demonstrates our continued motivation to propel Stan’s iconic legacy for generations to come.”

There’s no word yet on what format or platform The Amazing Stan will be released yet, but hopefully we’ll hear more about it soon.