Zoe Saldana Thanks ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans From Set Of Avatar Sequel

Zoe Saldana couldn’t be happier about Infinity War’s rapid success and took some time to thank the fans from her next project.

Saldana is used to breaking records though, as she thanked fans from the set of the Avatar sequel. Now she adds another record-breaking film to her resume with Avengers: Infinity War, and before she headed in for some motion capture craziness she filmed a quick video for her fans.

“Hi everyone, don’t worry I just have Avatar chicken pocks. I’m here in my trailer waiting to be called to set. I want to take this time to say thank you to all of you. Thanks to you Avengers has broken a record that you know, after Avatar was unimaginable, and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to have been a part of yet again another adventure that just…I don’t know, makes a difference, and I just wanted to say thank you so much, and your support, your devotion, your loyalty means everything and it never goes unseen. So I wanted to take the time to say Gracias Grazie, thank you so much. I love you all. I see you all. Thanks to my assistant and my sisters and my husband I’ve been able to read my comments and all of the energy that you send me is infectious and it just inspires me and it keeps me going. So thank you and yes, congratulations!”

“A little message to you all. Thank you for your support. We did it guys!!!! And sorry that the message got cutoff, I’m bad at these Hahahahahaha”

The first Avatar still holds the record for the highest grossing movie of all time worldwide with a box office of over $2.7 billion. Avengers: Infinity War has already broken Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ record of best opening weekend, and if it is able to overtake Avatar then that would put Saldana in two of the most successful movies in history.

If Infinity War does overtake Avatar, expected it to get some competition when Avatar tries to retake the crown in 2020.

