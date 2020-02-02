Taika Waititi Celebrates Winning Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at WGA Awards

Awards Season is currently in full swing and the 92nd Academy Awards are only one week away. Last night was the Writer's Guild Awards, and many beloved movies and television series took home some big prizes. One of the night's biggest winners was Taika Waititi, the director best known for helming Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi took home the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay for writing Jojo Rabbit, which he also directed and co-starred in. Waititi was up against Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Steven Zaillian (The Irishman), and Todd Phillips & Scott Silver (Joker).

Last night, Waititi took to Twitter to share some photos and videos from his big night. As always, his responses are nothing short of hilarious.

You can check out the tweets below:

“Buddies who won baby humpback whale tails,” Waititi wrote. As you can see, he included a photo of himself with Bong Joon-ho, who won Best Original Screenplay last night for Parasite.

“Top banana friends winning yes sir,” @TaikitaWaitiki tweeted with a video from the event.

“Fools rush in,” Waititi shared.

In one week, Jojo Rabbit will be competing for six Oscars. While Waititi wasn’t one of the five men nominated for Best Director, he did score a nod for Best Picture. The movie is also up for Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design (Mayes C. Rubeo), Best Production Design (Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková), Best Film Editing (Tom Eagles), and Waititi is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Jojo Rabbit will be released on digital on February 4thand on 4K Ultra, Blu-ray and DVD on February 18th. The 92nd Academy Awards are airing on ABC on February 9th.

