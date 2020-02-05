Snake Eyes First Look Revealed

G.I. Joe is hitting the big screen once again with Paramount Pictures' upcoming Snake Eyes film, and lead actor Henry Golding decided to give fans their first look at the anticipated film. As the title indicates, the new film will center around the fan-favorite G.I. Joe member's origins, and will be played by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding. Golding decided to take to Instagram and give fans their first look at the movie, which shows him walking up the steps of a temple with his swords by his side. The image is in black and white, and you can check it out below.

Golding posted the new photo with the caption "Because its my birthday today and I'm playing Snake Eyes... Here's your first look 🐍" We're not sure when this takes place in the movie, but odds are it is at some point early on.

In the film, fans will see Snake Eyes trying to become a member of the Arashikage Clan, who have a reputation for doing what others can't and without a trace left behind. Snake Eyes isn't in any sort of gear here, and we're not sure if he'll actually get his trademark suit until the end of the film, but hopefully, we at least get to see him in the suit for one slick climactic battle.

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, and stars Golding as Snake Eyes, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Ursula Corbero as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Peter Mensah, Takehiro Hira, Steven Allerick, and Iko Uwais.

Snake Eyes will arrive in theaters on October 23rd.

Are you excited for Snake Eyes? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!