Experience the Whole Story with New Kill Bill 4K UHD Release

What I consider to be Quentin Tarantino’s magnum opus, aka Kill Bill volume one and two, is now finally being released as one movie, just one long, insane, experience of a film, called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. Just as Tarantino always wanted.

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There’s a movie-only version available, but for real fans, the Collector’s Edition being sold by Lionsgate is the one that really can’t be missed. This Director’s Cut special edition is the first time the unrated version of Kill Bill will be in 4K and Dolby Vision, meaning it’s probably the best, most faithful way to watch the film. The 4K + Bluray + Digital set of the movie is currently available to pre-order on Amazon for 49.99, with a release date set for Tuesday, July 28th.

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair Collector’s Edition

But it’s the Collector’s Edition that’s truly special. Available to pre-order right now for $59.99, ten dollars more than the basic set, the Collector’s Edition includes a few fun additions.

Whether you’re a KILL BILL fan, a Tarantino fan, or just a fan of good movies, this might be just what you need. It’s really these added features that make it worth it. The set includes a 40-page behind-the-scenes booklet, two theatrical posters, five double-sided collectible character cards, and a 70mm film still featuring artwork from the film.

According to the Lionsgate website, the cover art features “the collaborative efforts of over a dozen local L.A. artists, who capture The Bride’s iconic presence in a bridal veil-inspired motif.” The cover art was one of my favorite parts of this set too. As an avid physical media/DVD/Bluray collector, the cover art is an incredibly important part of the purchase. If you’re not in love with the art, you might not want to take it home and display it as part of your collection for the foreseeable future! Luckily, the art on this one is beautiful, with the clear sleeve taking on the look of The Bride’s veil.

There’s one more feature in the Collector’s Edition that’s honestly, a little funny, but definitely interesting and unique. “The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge,” is apparently a special Fortnite collaboration that uses Unreal Engine 5 to extend “the world of Kill Bill into an exciting new dimension”. While we don’t know quite what that looks like, it’s not too hard to imagine what the new chapter might be like. I can only say I didn’t expect a Fortnite collaboration to be on this disc, so it’s definitely unique.

The new version of the film and the Collector’s Edition set will both be available on July 28th, but you can pre-order it now here at Amazon or, for the Collector’s Edition, over at the Lionsgate website.

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