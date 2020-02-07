Rian Johnson Explains How He Chose to Dress the Knives Out Cast

Knives Out was a fan-favorite film of 2019, and it earned Rian Johnson an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Recently, the director met up with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss the film while also trying out potential suits to wear to the Oscars. During the interview, Johnson discussed the movie's costume design, which ended up being one of the most talked-about features of the film. People were especially captivated by the sweater worn by Chris Evans' character, Ransom. In fact, Twitter is currently taking part in the Knives Out Sweater Challenge. In the interview, Johnson discussed his vision for the movie's costumes.

Johnson told THR that he "took extra care" in dressing the actors for the film, hoping that each character would have their own specific look. He explained, "Almost like the characters in the game of Clue [but with] the feel of the modern world. That was really fun."

Here's what he had to say about the famous sweater worn by Evans:

"I told [costume designer] Jenny [Eagan] to put holes in the sweater,” Johnson explained. “The character has really nice clothes that he kind of treats like trash." He added, "My wife, Karina, came to the set one day and Chris walked in and she paused a second and said, 'That's a good sweater.' I should have had a tip-off. No one rocks a sweater like Chris."

It's not only fans who like to tweet about the sweaters of Knives Out. Evans' co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, also posted a hilarious response about the sweater's success, and Evans himself even shared an adorable Christmas message that featured his dog Dodger rocking the look. Not surprisingly, fisherman sweaters from retailers like L.L. Bean, ASOS, and Old Navy have been super popular as a result.

Last week, the famous sweaters were finally honored in an official capacity when Knives Out's Jenny Egan won the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award from the Costume Designers Guild. Egan was up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Arjun Bhasin), Hustlers (Mitchell Travers), The Laundromat (Ellen Mirojnick), and Queen & Slim (Shiona Turini).

As for the Oscars, Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

Knives Out will be released on Digital HD on February 7th, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on February 25th. The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC on February 9th.

