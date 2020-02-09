10 Movies Nominated by Both the Oscars and Razzies

The 2020 Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday night, celebrating the biggest and most-talked-about achievements in film from the past year. But once the Oscars come to a close, award season still won't be over -- thanks to a little something called the Golden Raspberry Awards. The "Razzies" aim to honor the worst and most misguided efforts in the past year of movies, often with hilarious and ridiculous results. While the Razzies and Oscars often highlight completely different leagues of cinema, there have been quite a few times when the two overlapped. Over the years, a surprising array of films have been praised as the best and the worst of their respective years, and have even managed to take home Oscars and Razzies. Read on to check out just some of the films in that category (including one of this year's Oscar frontrunners).

Slide 1 of 10 Joker (Photo: Warner Bros.) At the time of this writing, it remains to be seen exactly how many Oscars Joker will take home, with the controversial and gritty DC film scoring eleven nominations at the event. That definitely didn't stop the film from having a presence at this year's Razzies, as the film was nominated for the relaunched "Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property" category. Joker would have to beat out Hellboy, Dragged Across Concrete, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, and Rambo: Last Blood to take home that very specific trophy.

Slide 2 of 10 Batman Begins For many superhero fans, 2005's Batman Begins represents some of the best in comic book movies. The Oscars reflected that in a very specific way, with a nomination for Best Cinematography (which ultimately went to Memoirs of a Geisha). The movie ended up earning a Razzie nomination shortly after, with Katie Holmes being nominated for Worst Actress for her role as Rachel Dawes.

Slide 3 of 10 Suicide Squad (Photo: Warner Bros.) 2016's Suicide Squad scored the DC Extended Universe's first Academy Award, after the antihero ensemble film took home the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. But Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad was also subjected to some Razzie nominations, including Jared Leto's Joker for Worst Supporting Actor, and David Ayer's script for Worst Screenplay.

Slide 4 of 10 Armageddon Michael Bay might be best associated with bloated action blockbusters and a lot of Transformers, but his films have had an interesting run at the Academy Awards over the years. 1998's Armageddon was no exception, earning four nominations overall, including Best Original Song for Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing". In the Razzies side of things, Armageddon scored seven nominations overall, with the aforementioned Aerosmith song also facing scrutiny. Bruce Willis ultimately took home a landmark Worst Actor award for the film, as well as his work in Mercury Rising and The Siege.

Slide 5 of 10 Pearl Harbor Just a few years later, Bay's Pearl Harbor scored four nominations at the 2002 Oscars, and ultimately took home the top prize for Best Sound Editing. The film subsequently earned six nominations at the Razzies, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Actor for Ben Affleck. The Razzies then poured salt in the proverbial wound years later, when Affleck was nominated for the Worst Actor of the Decade Razzie for his work in Pearl Harbor, Daredevil, Gigli, and Paycheck.

Slide 6 of 10 The Bodyguard Some regard 1992's The Bodyguard to have one of the most iconic soundtracks of all time, something that was celebrated in kind at the Oscars. Two of the film's songs - "I Have Nothing" and "Run to You" scored nominations for Best Original Song at those proceedings. The Razzies were much harsher to the film, giving it seven nominations overall. While it didn't end up winning any of those trophies, the fact that "Kevin Costner's crew cut" was nominated for Worst New Star will go down in film history.

Slide 7 of 10 Con Air Con Air is regarded by many to be an essential Nicolas Cage film, and it subsequently scored two nominations for Best Sound and Best Original Song for Diane Warren's "How Do I Live". The song was also up for Worst Song at the Razzie Awards, and the film's finale ultimately scored the aforementioned Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property award.

Slide 8 of 10 The Addams Family 1991's live-action take on The Addams Family helped inspire a generation of goth kids everywhere, and was given a well-deserved nomination for Best Costume Design. A completely different aspect of the film was then highlighted at the Razzies, for MC Hammer's bizarre original song "Addams Groove". While the film lost the nomination, its sequel, Addams Family Values, ultimately won Worst Original song for "Addams Family (Whoomp!)".

Slide 9 of 10 50 Shades of Grey The big-screen adaptation of EL James' erotic bestseller captured the public's attention - in both good and bad ways - when it was initially released. While the film was panned by critics, it earned a Best Original Song nomination for The Weeknd's "Earned It". The film's overall reception was reflected more in the Razzies awards, ultimately winning five of the six awards it was nominated for.