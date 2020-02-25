Jurassic World Fans React To Dominion Title Reveal

Cameras are officially rolling on the third Jurassic World movie, with director Colin Trevorrow revealing the official title for the film as Jurassic World: Dominion. Fans have naturally taken to Twitter to react to the news of the production start on the film and looking for clues about what to expect from its plot via the freshly revealed title. We've collected some of the best reactions to the title reveal below, ranging from the excited and enthusiastic to the skeptical and the disinterested, plus a few with good jokes. Sound off in the comments with what you think of the title Jurassic World: Dominion!

The film sees the return of the main cast for the Jurassic World movies with Bryce Dallas-Howard and Chris Pratt both returning to star in the film. They're joined by the returning stars of the original Jurassic Park: Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. It's possible that even more characters from the 1993 film will appear as Pratt has even gone as far as to compare Jurassic World: Dominion to Avengers: Endgame.

"This feels like [the end]. It's got everybody," Pratt said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. "It's got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don't care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it's going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel."

Jurassic World 3 is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021.