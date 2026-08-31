Two Years Later, the Live-Action ThunderCats Movie Finally Gets a Major Update

A golden age of ’80s reboots has had a stranglehold on Hollywood for almost two decades now. The live-action revival of Transformers delivered a billion-dollar franchise to the world and saw the likes of GI Joe follow suit. Even just the setting of the ’80s alone was enough for a project to grab fans’ attention, one reason why Stranger Things was able to take off to the degree that it did. Some ’80s properties have largely stayed stuck in time, despite announcements that they’re going to get their time in the spotlight. One of those was ThunderCats, the fantasy-action series that delivered more than 100 episodes in the 1980s.

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It was previously confirmed years ago that director Adam Wingard, who successfully brought Godzilla vs Kong to life in the MonsterVerse, had been tapped to reboot ThunderCats and bring the series to live-action for the first time. Updates became few and far between, though, with confirmation of a new animated movie earlier this year signaling to fans that perhaps Wingard’s movie was dead on arrival. It’s an easy assumption to make given the titles that loom in development hell. Now, Wingard has confirmed that ThunderCats is “still kicking around,” and fans shouldn’t give up hope.

ThunderCats Director Confirms Live-Action Movie Still Happening

Speaking with for his new movie Onslaught, Wingard addressed the status of ThunderCats by noting that as things in his career have changed, other projects have been forced to be on the back burner. ThunderCats, though, he said is “Still kicking around.

“I think it’s just a matter of finding time to really re-concentrate and re-engage with it. We did a new draft at the beginning of this year. It wasn’t too long ago, and then things got put on hold for this movie [Onslaught]. So I don’t really have any exciting updates,” Wingard said. “But it’s not dead. It lives. It’s just not the number one [thing] I’m working on right now.”

Fans have been waiting more than five years for updates on Wingard’s ThunderCats as the director was confirmed for the project way back in May of 2021. Since then, it’s easy to see why other films in his filmography would have taken precedence instead, such as the sequel to Godzilla vs Kong.

In the time since Wingard got attached to ThunderCats, his updates have been somewhat infrequent, as he admitted, but they’ve always been enough to get fans excited. Two years ago, Wingard teased that his take on the material was “going to be 100% the ’80’s version.”

One major point in recent memory that makes the ThunderCats update from Wingard exciting, beyond just acknowledging its existence, is that the film remains in the works despite the recent failure of Masters of the Universe. That long-awaited ’80s adaptation became a box office flop upon arrival, which would normally be the kiss of death for similar projects like ThunderCats. It would appear fans still have time to plan their face makeup to dress up, though, but it still might be a while before it arrives on the big screen.