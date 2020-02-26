No Time to Die Run Time Revealed, Longest James Bond Movie

The running time for Daniel Craig's next movie as James Bond may have been revealed as 163 minutes. This comes out to 2 hours and 43 minutes, making it the longest of any James Bond movie so far. The most recent 007 outing in theaters, Spectre, is in a close second place with a run time of 160 minutes, of 2 hours and 40 minutes. This run time could change as it has not yet been confirmed by Sony Pictures and was only revealed on a theater chain's website. Often times, the theater chains list accurate times for films ahead of their release but edits can still be made to the movie before it hits theaters.

The film is set to be Craig's final outing as the British super spy. "This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig told EW in January. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

Cast members joining Craig in the 25th Bond film include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die can be found below.

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," the film's synopsis reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020.

(via Regal)

