The Iron Giant Is Trending Because the Internet Realized It Still Loves the Movie 20 Years Later

By Adam Barnhardt

Brad Bird's The Iron Giant was initially released on July 31, 1999 and twenty-some years later, the film is still in the hearts of many. Monday morning, a tweet started circulating Twitter asking people to list a handful of movies that were of influence growing up. As you might expect, a common thread among the responses was The Iron Giant, a cult classic featuring voice actors like Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, and Christopher McDonald.

Despite falling flat on its face at the box office, the film resonated with children and adults alike and has since become a fan-favorite of massive proportions — so much so, the movie is still one of the most-talked-about pieces of animation two decades later.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about The Iron Giant's impact on their youth! Where'd you rank the flick on your all-time movie listing? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Really Good Monday

I Approve

Watch It ASAP

It'll Be Okay

You Stay

A Triumph

Favorite Movie

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of