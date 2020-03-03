The Iron Giant Is Trending Because the Internet Realized It Still Loves the Movie 20 Years Later

Brad Bird's The Iron Giant was initially released on July 31, 1999 and twenty-some years later, the film is still in the hearts of many. Monday morning, a tweet started circulating Twitter asking people to list a handful of movies that were of influence growing up. As you might expect, a common thread among the responses was The Iron Giant, a cult classic featuring voice actors like Eli Marienthal, Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Vin Diesel, and Christopher McDonald.

List the top 5 animated films that influenced you growing up! Hard mode - try not to repeat any studios. Here be mine: 1) Spirited Away

2) The Iron Giant

3) Millennium Actress

4) Toy Story 1

5) The Hobbit (1977) Rt with yours! — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) March 2, 2020

Despite falling flat on its face at the box office, the film resonated with children and adults alike and has since become a fan-favorite of massive proportions — so much so, the movie is still one of the most-talked-about pieces of animation two decades later.

