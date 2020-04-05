Terminator Star Revives His Role as Kyle Reese to Share Coronavirus Message

Times are tough out there as the threat of the new coronavirus continues to keep people indoors. As people try to prevent the spread of this pandemic, there are many rules to follow in order to stay safe. Lots of celebrities have been sharing their own words of wisdom from Colin Hanks' explanation on how to turn handkerchiefs into face masks to the Watchmen cast's handwashing tutorial. Like the Watchmen cast, some other actors have been recreating their iconic roles in order to send messages about COVID-19. The latest to do so is Michael Biehn, the actor known for playing Kyle Reese in the original Terminator. Biehn recreated an iconic Reese moment, except instead of warning against the T-800, he's warning against the coronavirus.

“Listen, and understand! That virus is out there! It can’t be bargained with! It can’t be reasoned with! It doesn’t feel pity or remorse or shame! And it absolutely will not stop until we stay at home! Kyle Reese, I’m out," Biehn says in the video, which you can watch in the tweet below:

Resharing in higher quality: #TheTerminator star Michael Biehn reprises his role for a message for today’s struggles pic.twitter.com/cP0EAp9Ujd — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 4, 2020

While Biehn wasn't featured in the latest Terminator movie, Terminator: Dark Fate, the actor was recently revealed to be a part of another major franchise: Star Wars. Biehn is the latest cast member to be announced for The Mandalorian's second season after it was confirmed last month that Rosario Dawson will be portraying a live-action Ahsoka Tano.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season is premiering on Disney+ in October.

