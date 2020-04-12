Robert Downey Jr. Reacts to Britney Spears’ Dolittle Endorsement

✖

Dolittle hit theatres back in January, making it one of the last movies to get a full run in theaters before the coronavirus quarantine caused movie theatres to shut down. Unfortunately, the movie didn't have a great run at the box office. The movie has earned $223,343,452 worldwide, which wasn't great, especially when you consider its $175,000,000 budget. As for the critical reception, Dolittle was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 15% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, not everyone is a Dolittle hater. Earlier this week, pop star Britney Spears took to Instagram to praise the movie. The post has since caught the attention of the film's star, Robert Downey Jr.

"This movie is a must see!!! @RobertDowneyJr is so genuine you fall in love with him ….. the animal characters are hilarious and there seems to be a Special Tone throughout the whole movie which I find hard to find these days 🤔🤔🤔😘. So if you watch this movie and you're as enamored as I was with his jackets and clothing …. don’t get lost like I did 😂 just remember he’s a man who can speak to animals and he’s brilliant 🐳🦁🐷🐻💕 !!!!! Pss …. how long has it been since you’ve seen what you’ve wanted to see ….. I can’t even count how many movies I’ve watched in this quarantine so far 🙄🙄🙄😅😅😅 !!!!!," Spears wrote. Downey Jr. shared the post with the added caption, "Quarantine activities: 1. Listen to Britney 2. Listen to Britney! Check out #Dolittle streaming online this weekend with your little ones...," he wrote. You can check out the post below:

Comicbook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave Dolittle 2 out of 5 stars, calling it "a forgettably absurd adventure." However, he was impressed by the movie's display of heart. “The biggest thing going for Dolittle, however, is the heart at its core. This movie has a lot of charm hidden beneath the surface, no matter how low it reaches for its fruits. Dolittle strikes the right balance between goofball humor and good-natured sincerity rather well. Its charm and antics aren’t always blended perfectly, and they often make for off-putting tonal shifts at the most unexpected times, but both elements are nevertheless present throughout. If Dolittle was all heart and lacked heartbroken dragonflies, it would be difficult to get through. If it contained only immature jokes with no charm or story to speak of, well, the Cats comparison would be more than fair. By combining what feels like two completely different movies into one, Dolittle creates something worth investing in.” You can read the full review here.

Dolittle is now available for home viewing.

