Three Years Later, A Beloved Fantasy Movie May Finally Get a Sequel After All

In a moment that feels akin to waking up from a fever dream, nerds everywhere were given some hope after it seemed that all was lost. For years now, rumors about a possible sequel to this fantasy instant cult classic have floated around the ether, always teasing but never revealing anything concrete. And then a few months ago, , and a million geeks’ hearts could be heard breaking around the world.

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But now it seems that there is true hope for the first time in three years for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and its potential sequel—which is long overdue, considering the fact that the original was a massive success with critics and audiences alike, and that fans have been begging for a true franchise built around the IP for years now. And even though Paramount is passing on the movie, the creators behind the film, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, and Hasbro, the current owners of the Dungeons & Dragons IP, are officially feeling hopeful about what comes next. Speaking with The Discourse Podcast, Goldstein said, “I think Hasbro is a big believer in it, and if they can figure out a studio partner to make it work, they’ll want to proceed.”

Honor Among Thieves May Finally Be Revived—and It’s About Time

The screenplay has long been completed, and fans have been chomping at the bit, which means the only thing standing in the way of the sequel being made is money. It’s no secret that the first film got the tough end of the stick with its release date, going up against giants like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and suffering from the boycott surrounding Wizards of the Coast’s change to D&D licensing rules. Having acknowledged the reality of the financial obstacles, Daley went on to say, “I mean, look, it’s something that is near and dear to our hearts in that we loved making the first one. We fell in love with the characters, and there’s so much potential in a sequel because the first act isn’t filled with exposition or introduction to this family that we’ve already become accustomed to. So you can kind of launch right into the story, which is really nice.”

But Honor Among Thieves, which centers around an adventuring-party-turned-found-family made up of Ed, a bard, Holga, a barbarian, Simon, a sorcerer, and Doric, a druid, as they go up against the group’s former ally, who now holds Ed’s daughter hostage in a bid for power, comes with a wildly passionate built-in fanbase—one that is absolutely willing to put their money where their mouth is when it comes time to turn out to the theaters and support a sequel. So, really, a studio not picking up the completed screenplay is just not the smart play.