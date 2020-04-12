Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Is Having Some Hilarious Quarantine Struggles

✖

People are currently trying to stay busy at home during the quarantine and Taika Waititi is no exception. The director known for helming Thor: Ragnarok has done everything from having his kids cut his hair to jokingly announcing he was quitting film. Earlier this week, he even hosted an Instagram Live event which featured guests, Mark Ruffalo and Tessa Thompson. However, it's not all fun in the Waititi household. Based on the director's recent tweets, things are starting to get hilariously tense at home.

"I just ate an entire chicken. Can't take much more of this. Neither can the chickens," Waititi tweeted. Just two hours later, things started to get worse for Waititi, and this time it wasn't because of chicken. "My daughter just punched me so hard in the balls and won't apologise. She just said 'Well I dunno', and walked off. Quarantine is going awesome," he added. You can check out the director's tweets below:

During Waititi's Instagram Live event, he spent a portion of his stream talking about his upcoming movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the Marvel franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Between discussing Korg's backstory, debunking rumors, addressing whether or not Loki will appear in the new film, and teasing X-Men villains, the live stream was full of exciting Thor tidbits.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now scheduled to hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

