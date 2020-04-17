Kevin Smith to Host Mallrats Watch Along, Sequel Script Almost Finished

✖

Kevin Smith is the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats, and he's revisited many of his iconic characters and locations over the years. The director's latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, caught up with most of his fan-favorite characters, including Mallrats' Brodie (Jason Lee), but that won't be last we see of the 1995 movie's lovable characters. Smith is currently working on Twilight of the Mallrats and revealed this week that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast. Smith also recently revealed that this week marks the 25th anniversary of the days that Mallrats and Clerks took place. The director also took to Twitter to provide an update on his new script and announced he's hosting a Mallrats watch party next week.

MONDAY is 4/20! In honor of this high holiday, I’ll be doing a MALLRATS watch along! @ABieseAPP wrote about it in my hometown paper the @AsburyParkPress! We also talked about how the pandemic is unavoidably creeping into the sequel script, 'Twilight of the Mallrats’ as well,” Smith tweeted. You can check out the post below:

MONDAY is 4/20! In honor of this high holiday, I’ll be doing a MALLRATS watch along! @ABieseAPP wrote about it in my hometown paper the @AsburyParkPress! We also talked about how the pandemic is unavoidably creeping into the sequel script, “Twilight of the Mallrats” as well. https://t.co/U7fjsXiq0Q — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 17, 2020

According to the Asbury Park Press, Smith says "he's 20 pages away from completion on the screenplay of the latest iteration of a potential 'Mallrats' sequel, 'Twilight of the Mallrats.'" Smith will be hosting his Mallrats watch party on Monday, April 20th, at 8 PM. EST. "This is right up my alley," Smith shared with the local news site. "Hanging out with a bunch of people that like my old movies? That’s all I ever do.” The Facebook event page also suggests a place donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. You can check out the Facebook event for the watch party here.

Smith is also one of the many people who has had to postpone an event due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Smith's Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey this month, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

Will you be watching Mallrats on Monday? Tell us in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.