Rebel Moon Star Sofia Boutella Defends Film From Bad Reviews

Zack Snyder's latest film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, debuted on Netflix last year to a horde of negative reviews and reactions. The movie was one of the lowest rated films of Snyder's career, and it seems that hasn't been sitting well with many of the folks who made the movie. Sofia Boutella, the star of Rebel Moon, is admitting that she's been affected by the whole response.

Speaking to Vulture, Boutella shared her reaction to the criticisms of Rebel Moon, which she finds to be too harsh. She said that, at the end of the day, she'd defend the final product and remains incredibly proud of what was made.

"I always thought that I was fully armed to take on those punches, and then I read the critics that came down on Rebel Moon and it really affected me," Boutella said. "I'm just gonna be honest about it. I feel like I'm carrying it for everybody that cared so much about this project, and that's what affected me. Not the way I look. If anything, I've been pretty lucky and people like my work in it, but the movie was criticized."

"It really affected me for all of those who put so much heart, tears, and sweat into this project. It's hard to see something being demolished to that extent. I'm proud to have been a part of it, and if there is no more Rebel Moon, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever."

Rebel Moon's Snyder Cut

Like many of his previous films, Snyder has another cut of Rebel Moon on the way. Both Rebel Moon movies will be released as PG-13 films on Netflix, with the streamer planning to later release longer, R-rated versions of both. According to co-writer Kurt Johnstad, there will be a lot more story and character backgrounds in the Snyder Cut.

"There's definitely a lot more story at the front of the movie," Johnstad told THR. "You're definitely going to get a lot more Jimmy and see his arc, and you're going to get a lot more of Kora and the Motherworld. You're going to get a different introduction to Noble. You're also going to get a different introduction to some smaller characters like Aris [Sky Yang], who's the Motherworld soldier that defends the character of Sam in the granary. So you get an interesting look into why he is now constricted as a slave soldier of the Motherworld and how he got there. So his arc is much more defined. But just in broad brushstrokes, there's more character, and certainly knowing Zack, there's more action and spectacle and the visual vibrance of what he does.

"There's definitely a lot more mythology, and a deeper understanding of the Motherworld and their intention, and what the rebellion is coming up against. So there just wasn't enough time. It would've been a four-hour PG-13 movie."

