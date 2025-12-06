Jordan Peele’s Controversial New Horror Movie Is Finally Coming to Streaming

While movie fans everywhere continue waiting for Jordan Peele‘s fourth feature film, the acclaimed filmmaker has been spending a lot of time making sure other storytellers also have a seat at the table. His latest venture, which hit theaters earlier in the fall, saw Peele featured as a producer, helping bring to life a horrific vision of the damage that our culture’s obsession with sports and fame can create. After failing to make a real splash at the box office, that movie is preparing to make its streaming debut on Peacock.
Him, from director Justin Tipping, is the latest horror movie from Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, and it tells the story of a budding football star who thinks he’s willing to sacrifice everything for success. What he doesn’t anticipate, however, is just how dark and terrifying the path to fame really is.
After making just $28 million at the box office back in September, Him is coming to Peacock later this month. The streaming service announced that Universal’s new release will make its streaming debut in two weeks, on December 19th.
Him, which has received largely mixed reviews from critics and fans, stars Tyriq Withers (a budding star in his own right) as young quarterback Cam Cade. The performance that got everyone talking, however, came from longtime comedy favorite Marlon Wayans, who went against type and delivered chills as elder football star and mentor Isaiah White.
Seriously, if you’re a fan of Wayans’ comedy work from over the years, Him is a title you need to add to your watchlist. It feels a lot like seeing Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, even if the film itself isn’t nearly as strong as that one.
