Paramount+ Shockingly Cancels Major Spinoff After 1 Season

Paramount+ has built its legacy on the back of shows by Taylor Sheridan, but it also has some great regular TV shows from CBS, and it just cancelled a spinoff from one of its most popular series. While original Paramount+ shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King receive all the acclaim, the service also has several popular network shows from franchises like NCIS, Fire Country, and more to lure in fans who love these procedural shows. One of those network procedural shows had a spinoff on Paramount+ that fans have been waiting a decade for. However, it has now cancelled that spinoff after just one season, although the news isn’t that bad.

Paramount+ has cancelled NCIS: Tony & Ziva after just one season, according to Variety. The spin-off series launched on September 4 and ran for 10 episodes. Stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo released a joint statement about the cancellation. “We feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to play these characters once again and to tell the next chapter of Tony and Ziva’s story,” the actors said about the show coming to an end.

Paramount+ Ends NCIS: Tony & Ziva After One Season

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

NCIS: Tony & Ziva was a spinoff series that brought back the two fan-favorite NCIS characters many years after they last appeared together on the small screen. On the main series, Ziva and Tony had a passionate goodbye at the airport, and they never shared another scene again. However, Ziva reportedly died in a terrorist attack, and Tony then left NCIS to raise their daughter, whom he didn’t know about.

Ziva returned to NCIS years later, revealing she faked her death and asked Gibbs and his team to help her. While fans wanted to see Tony back to give them their happy ever after, it didn’t happen since Michael Weatherly was still busy with his own TV show, Bull. That said, the main series hinted that Ziva returned to Tony after leaving again, but fans still didn’t get what they wanted.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva gave fans what they wanted. The series had the two separated, but then, when a terrorist kidnaps their daughter, they have to reunite to save her life. This led to an exciting 10-episode story, as the entire allure of Tony and Ziva isn’t solving the case, but dealing with their relationship, which the season did well. However, while it had big numbers for Paramount+ when it was released, the ratings dropped after the first three episodes, and it wasn’t big enough for the streamer to bring back.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Still Ended On A Satisfying Note

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

While Paramount+ is canceling NCIS: Tony & Ziva will disappoint fans of the franchise, there is good news. The season ended on a satisfying note, and there wasn’t even a real cliffhanger for fans. This season ended with Tony and Ziva saving their daughter, avoiding having to murder the terrorist, but he still died in prison, and then they told their daughter they were going to start dating again. It was a self-contained story, and that was smart in case this cancellation happened.

The entire purpose of NCIS: Tony & Ziva was to give fans the happily ever after that they never got on the main series. The series ended on a hopeful note, with Tonmy and Ziva agreeing to start dating again and their daughter warning them to take it slow in a cute moment. With the case completely solved, and Tony and Ziva knowing their daughter is safe, they finally had the chance to leave the series as a couple, finally rewarding fans of the couple for years of support. The show is over, but NCIS: Tony & Ziva did what it promised.

