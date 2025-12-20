3 Years Later, Lost Star’s Canceled Sci-Fi Show Quietly Lands On Netflix

Three years after it was cancelled, a sci-fi series starring a former star of Lost has just arrived on Netflix, giving it a second chance to find new fans. At one time, there wasn’t a bigger sci-fi show on television than Lost. It had a confusing and, at times, brilliant storyline about the survivors of a plane crash who were trapped on an island full of mysterious secrets. With cast members like Matthew Fox, Naveen Snfrews, Jorge Garcia, Josh Holloway, Evangeline Lilly, and Dominic Monaghan, the show was a massive hit. Of those stars, Monaghan tried to launch another sci-fi TV show on AMC in 2022, and while it was a popular series, it ended after just one season.

Three years after AMC cancelled Moonhaven, Netflix has brought the series to its streaming service and is giving the show a second chance to find more fans. Netflix added Moonhaven to the streaming service on Wednesday, December 17, and now fans have an opportunity to see why it was supposed to get a second season, only to find disappointment when AMC ended the series.

Why Was Moonhaven Cancelled After One Season?

Moonhaven was a sci-fi series on AMC that took place on a utopian colony on the surface of the moon. The society was set up to try to find a way to save a ragged Earth, both technically and culturally. The series premiered on AMC+, an original for the streaming service connected to the cable network. It ran for six episodes and received mixed to positive reviews. It was also successful considering the AMC+ audience, and it was quickly renewed for a second season.

However, its future was out of the show’s hands. Regardless of its quality and despite its good viewership, there was a turnover at AMC. After renewing the show in July 2022, everything changed. AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade stepped down, and the network said it was cutting costs. The second season of Moonhaven was axed in December as part of this new strategy for the network. However, things got worse because AMC+ removed the first season of Moonhaven from the streaming service by the end of 2022. The sci-fi series went from an exciting new show getting a second season to gone without a trace.

Why Moonhaven is Worth Watching on Netflix?

Netflix is finally giving fans a chance to see Moonhaven again. While AMC+ seemed to want to make people forget about this great sci-fi show, Netflix has saved it for now. While the first season was only six episodes, it got off to a great start with a bang. While it wasn’t as explosive as Lost when it debuted, Moonhaven started with a murder, and the mystery behind that event pushed the series forward. This happened just as the first group of settlers planned to return to Earth.

Dominic Monaghan wasn’t the only recognizable star in the Moonhaven cast. He starred alongside Joe Manganiello, and Emma McDonald rounded out the main cast from the series. There is little chance that AMC will revive the show, no matter how it does on Netflix. Also, since AMC still owns the rights to the series, there is nothing Netflix can do other than license it to stream for fans. Hopefully, this will mark the start of the sci-fi series getting regular play again, because even if it never gets more episodes, the first season deserves more attention.

