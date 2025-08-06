Him: Jordan Peele-Produced Football Horror Movie Gets a Bloody New Trailer

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time? That’s the question facing rising-star quarterback Cameron Cade in HIM, in which former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer) plays the protégé of legendary USFF football player Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans). “You want to play at your highest level? You want to be a legend?” White asks Cade in the new trailer for the Jordan Peele-produced horror, in theaters September 19. “‘Cause let me tell you something: this ain’t a game.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer then takes an ominous turn as White drills Cade and his teammates to the point of drawing blood. “In this game, violence is rewarded,” White says over footage of training camp becoming increasingly more dangerous — and the coach more unhinged. “How bad does Cameron Cade want it?”

Play video

“Greatness demands sacrifice,” reads one mid-trailer intertitle in between shots of people clad in bizarre costumes, from a horned demon to a masked gnome and a pig’s severed face.

Directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks), HIM is described as “a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost,” per the logline.

“On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma. Just when all seems lost, Cameron receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White,” the synopsis continues. “But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.”

Peele — the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Get Out, Us, and Nope — produces via his Monkeypaw Productions with Ian Cooper (Candyman), Win Rosenfeld (Monkey Man), and Jamal M. Watson (sports drama Sprinter). Wayans and Withers lead a cast that includes Julia Fox (Uncut Gems) as Elsie White, with Tim Heidecker (I Think You Should Leave) and Jim Jefferies (Legit) rounding out the cast. MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop stars Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack make their feature film debuts in supporting roles.

HIM touches down in theaters Sept. 19.