10 Years On, The MCU Just Made 1 Original Avenger Quote Way Darker

There is cause for celebration in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now. The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday announces the return of Steve Rogers, the original Captain America and one of the founding members of the franchise’s most important team. While he doesn’t look like he’s ready to suit up anytime soon, he’s still fighting a critical battle: the battle of fatherhood. It appears that, after settling down with Peggy Carter in an alternate reality, Steve and his beloved decided it would be a good idea to grow their family. Being a dad probably comes easily to Steve, as he’s always ready to take young heroes under his wing and teach them the ropes.

What the MCU might not realize, though, is that giving Steve a kid opens a can of worms it probably wants to close as quickly as possible. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with Doctor Doom or his plan for the multiverse. This development actually makes a controversial line that was uttered over a decade ago far darker.

The MCU Drew a Line in the Sand for One of the Original Avengers in 2015

When Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come together in The Avengers, there isn’t much time for small talk. The world is in danger, and they have to spend all their free time deciding how they’re going to attack the Loki problem next. However, once all the plates are clean at the shawarma joint, the Avengers get to talking and form some strong bonds. By the time Avengers: Age of Ultron rolls around, the team is firing on all cylinders and quick to celebrate a win. During the party at Avengers Tower, Natasha Romanoff and Bruce Banner even go public with their relationship, flirting up a storm before Ultron shows up and kills the vibe. A little conflict doesn’t stop them from having deep conversations, though.

While at Clint Barton’s home, Bruce explains that the monster inside of him makes it hard for him to envision a future with anyone. Natasha doesn’t waste any time setting the record straight, saying that she believes she’s every bit the monster the Hulk is. The main reason she feels this way is her past as an assassin, but she also mentions that the operation the Red Room gave her to take away her ability to have children plays a part as well. No matter how one looks at it, the moment is uncomfortable, and no amount of backtracking will ever make it disappear for good. And at this point, the MCU isn’t backtracking at all; if anything, it’s doubling down.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Going to Make Sure Black Widow Is Excluded in More Ways Than One

After Age of Ultron, Natasha never brings up kids again, and there really isn’t a reason to because she and all her allies are constantly fighting. She pours herself into her work, which becomes pretty essential when half of life in the universe is gone in Avengers: Endgame. And all her hard work pays off when Scott Lang comes walking through the door with the key to time travel. The Avengers ride together one more time, and before long, they have everything they need. Sadly, Natasha doesn’t get to see the fruits of her labor because she gives her life to allow Clint to acquire the Soul Stone. Her friends mourn her briefly before getting back on the horse, just like she would’ve wanted.

After the battle against Thanos is won, the Avengers go their separate ways. However, a few of them walk down similar roads. Thor adopts a daughter named Love in his fourth solo film, and Hulk introduces his son, Skaar, to his family in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Now, Steve is the fifth member of the original team to take on the responsibility of being a parent. Natasha was probably content not to have kids near the end of her life, as she had much bigger fish to fry. But the MCU is rubbing salt in the wound by tossing all these potential heroes into the mix, especially when it doesn’t seem to have big plans for many of them.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

