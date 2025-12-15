Avengers: Doomsday Report Confirms Steve Rogers’ Trailer Return

Already set to be one of the biggest movies of 2026, the hype for Avengers: Doomsday is in full swing. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the movies of the MCU have told the story of the franchise’s Multiverse Saga, exploring several different realities in the process. Though plans for the Saga’s two-part finale have changed somewhat along the way, the first of its final two Avengers movies is set for release in 2026. Naturally, fans of the franchise eagerly await any news on Avengers: Doomsday, especially as speculation about which reemingly retired or dead characters could be set to make a stunning franchise return.

The latest report, which comes from reliable sources known for leaking and scooping Marvel news, indicates that fans may see Chris Evans return as Steve Rogers sooner than expected. Per ComicbookMovie, four early teaser trailers for Doomsday are soon set to release, with each depicting the story of a different character from the upcoming movie, including a scene featuring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers riding a motorcycle home to Peggy Carter and their son. Considering Evans has appeared in every Avengers movie to date, and the fact that this report coincides with the Russo brothers’ cryptic post about Avengers: Doomsday, it might just be true.

What Steve Rogers’ Trailer Return Could Mean For Avengers: Doomsday

Of course, the return of Chris Evans is, as yet, unconfirmed. However, the supposed reveal that he will feature in the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday certainly seems plausible, and the timing of the Russos’ cryptic post had only added fuel to the fire. Should Evans appear in the teaser trailer as mentioned, it could mean a few things for the character and the wider MCU. Naturally, the biggest of these is that Steve Rogers will play a role in the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

If the reports about Evans’ trailer role are true, they also establish that he has a son, which would, of course, impact his MCU story. This doesn’t fit with any specific comic book source material, which opens up new opportunities for the MCU. However, it’s Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers that is the most interesting, as it would almost certainly mean the hero will come out of retirement for the final movies of the Multiverse Saga.

If so, it would seem that Steve Rogers is a character likely to die in Avengers: Doomsday or its sequel, Secret Wars. Bringing Rogers back in order to kill him for emotional impact isn’t outside the realm of possibility, although doing so may well anger fans who have waited patiently for his return. Exactly what Steve Rogers’ role could be in Avengers: Doomsday remains unclear, but if he’s featured prominently in teaser trailers as suggested, he could be one of the most important characters in the upcoming MCU movie.

