16 Years Ago Today, This Criminally Underrated Thriller Gave Us 1 of the Most Debated Movie Endings Ever

The best thrillers keep viewers guessing until the very end, and one underrated gem has one of the most-debated movie conclusions, even 16 years later. It’s the nature of thrillers to keep viewers on their toes, but oftentimes, their plot twists clear up lingering questions before the credits roll. It’s impressive, then, when a film can deliver a compelling twist that ties everything together — and still manage to stump audiences in its final moments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s precisely what one 2010 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio accomplishes, and it’s surprisingly underrated considering how well it pulls it off. Despite being 16 years old today, the movie’s ending remains up in the air. It’s intentionally ambiguous and heavily debated, and that’s what makes it memorable. Of course, the rest of Shutter Island also stands out, making it more surprising that it doesn’t have a stronger reputation.

Shutter Island Came Out 16 Years Ago & Is Still an Underrated Gem

Image via Paramount Pictures

Shutter Island made its debut on February 19, 2010, with the adaptation doing justice to Dennis Lehane’s book — even as it works in a few key changes. Set in the ’50s, the film follows DiCaprio’s character, who we’re led to believe is U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels. He and his partner, played by Mark Ruffalo, are allegedly investigating a disappearance at an asylum located on a remote island. However, as the film continues, Teddy claims he’s looking into a deeper conspiracy at Ashecliffe Hospital, involving the staff experimenting on patients. And the movie’s big twist gets even darker than that.

During Shutter Island‘s climax, it’s revealed that Teddy is actually Andrew, a patient at Ashecliffe Hospital — and suffering from severe delusions. We learn that his wife killed their three children, and he killed his wife, a crime that led to his time there. Ruffalo’s character, who is actually his psychologist, and Ben Kingsley’s Dr. Crawley, are allowing him to act out his fantasized scenario in the hopes of restoring his memory. It’s worked before, but if they can’t keep him from falling back into denial, they’ll be forced to lobotomize him, as he gets violent when he regresses.

If that sounds like a lot, it is. And Shutter Island makes for an unforgettable thriller, both because of its wild turns and because of Martin Scorsese’s masterful approach to unraveling the story. The visuals are disturbing enough to leave an impression, and the performances are gutting. It’s an underrated addition to Scorsese’s lineup, and the film really cements its greatness in its final moments. Its last scene still divides viewers with its intentionally ambiguous conversation.

Shutter Island Has One of the Most Debated Movie Endings Ever

Image via Paramount Pictures

In the final moments of Shutter Island, we’re shown Teddy and Dr. Sheehan smoking together, and the former appears to be back in his delusion. He talks like they’re partners and mentions the conspiracy at Ashecliffe, pushing Dr. Sheehan and Dr. Cawley to accept that he’ll need a lobotomy. Before Teddy walks to his fate — with none of his former struggle — he turns to Dr. Sheehan and asks a perplexing question: “Which would be worse, to live as a monster or die as a good man?”

This, of course, raises the question of whether DiCaprio’s character has actually lapsed back into his delusion. The line makes it seem equally possible that he’s faking it and choosing to face a lobotomy. Between the guilt over killing his wife and the fear that he’ll hurt others again, it’s a possibility. It would explain why he walks off with Dr. Cawley and the other staff without a fight. It would also allow him to go to this fate on his own terms and with his memories still intact. Otherwise, he might regress and still end up there later, just after harming more people.

This topic has been debated on sites like Reddit for years, and many do agree that the final scene is a choice. As one Reddit user points out, Dr. Sheehan even calls out “Teddy?” as he walks away…and doesn’t receive an answer, indicating that DiCaprio’s character isn’t using that identity just then. The film does leave it intentionally ambiguous, though, letting viewers decide how to interpret it. And on its 16th year anniversary, it could still go either way.

What did you think of Shutter Island‘s ending? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!