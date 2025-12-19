16 Years Later, The Most Important Avatar Character Is Finally Revealed (And Their Look Isn’t Surprising)

Since it first premiered in 2009, James Cameron’s Avatar revealed a lush and deep world full of lore that could rival any other science fiction franchise out there. Not only did we get an entire alien world filled with unique flora and fauna, but a culture that was distinct and captivating, with the sequels proving that there is even nuance across the Na’vi that is worth continued exploring. Even with three movies in the series now released, there’s still a lot about the world of Avatar that we don’t know, but the latest movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, actually answers one of the biggest questions of the entire series and in doing so reveals the most important character of the series for the first time. Spoilers will follow for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

It’s no surprise that the third film in the Avatar series picks up a lot of distinct plot threads from across the entire franchise to continue exploring. The biggest surprise, though, comes in the development that arrives in the sequel concerning the Na’vi deity of Eywa, and her place on the planet. After sixteen years of hearing about her path, her plans, and how she holds all of Pandora in her hands, yes, Avatar: Fire and Ash finally allows the audience to see Eywa, and no one should be all that surprised by how she looks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Finally Reveals Eywa

In the original Avatar movie, the existence of the deity Eywa is one that the humans treat with a bit of a scoff. Given the kinds of influences that Avatar has, it’s to be expected that people would look at a native population’s religious beliefs with their eyes already rolling when they hear about them. Seeds are planted throughout the movie that not only is Eywa real, though, but that her influence truly is felt across all of Pandora. The first instance of this comes when Neytiri is planning to shoot and kill Jake Sully, with a woodsprite landing on her arrow and stopping her. She interprets it as a sign from Eywa, and it would kickstart their entire relationship and the rest of the franchise. It all builds to the final battle when the forest of Pandora and all the animals come together with the Na’vi to repel the RDA, culminating in the line “Eywa has heard you!”

Avatar: The Way of Water makes the connection to Eywa even more interesting as the new Na’vi Kiri is introduced. The adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri, it’s revealed that Kirk was born from the Avatar body of Dr. Grace Augustine between the events of the two movies, though how Augustine’s Avatar body even became pregnant remains a mystery. Kiri has a distinct connection to Eywa throughout the movie, though, even saying she can “feel Eywa” at one point, and having abilities that Na’vi clearly do not. In the film, she’s seen controlling a school of fish, but also other plant life in the water.

This plot thread continues in Avatar: Fire and Ash naturally, with Kiri trying to make direct contact with Eywa multiple times throughout the film despite the physical danger it puts her body in. Near the end of the film, as she connects to the underwater spirit tree, she tries one final time to make contact with Eywa to ask for help and guidance. She’s successful this time thanks to some help from her adopted brother, Spider, and the two push through the immaterial forest that is hiding Eywa.

Upon entering her presence, we finally get to see her. It’s no surprise to see that Eywa looks exactly like all of the other Na’vi, with the same kind of hair and facial structure as every other native of Pandora. The big difference, of course, is that Eywa is not blue like all the other Na’vi; she’s pearly white and has an ethereal glow. Standing much taller than Kiri and Spider, it’s no surprise that Eywa has an omniscient, heavenly appearance, though it’s slightly surprising that James Cameron even elected to show her at all. In the end, though, it puts to rest any question of whether Eywa, the spiritual embodiment of all of Pandora, is real or not. Oh, she’s real, and she wins again.