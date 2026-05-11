25 Years Ago, A WILD Star Wars Rumor Made Fans Furious (Not Only Was It True, It Got Cut From the Film)

The prequel trilogy era was a particularly unusual one for Star Wars. Yes, have had their ups and downs over the years, including the last decade or so since Disney’s acquisition of the franchise. However, the prequels were unique in that they were George Lucas’ first big screen return in the franchise, and he had much more freedom this time around because the original trilogy had been such a success. This led to teenage elected queens, Jar Jar Binks, and Force-sensitivity being in one’s blood, among other things.

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It’s little surprise, in light of how strange things got during this era, that some wild rumors were circulating at the time of the prequel movies’ releases. One of the most bizarre was actually more than a rumor, though. In fact, perhaps the single weirdest rumor about Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones in particular was not only true but also was actually part of the movie until it was ultimately cut.

NSYNC Members Were Going To Have A Cameo In Attack Of The Clones

Before Attack of the Clones was released in 2002, rumors were heavily circulating that members of NSYNC—a very popular boy band at the time—were going to make an appearance in the movie. Of course, this seemed absolutely ludicrous at the time if not downright impossible because it was just too odd. Star Wars had obviously had some major names involved before, but this would have been like nothing that had been seen in the galaxy far, far away up to that point (now, that’s no longer the case; just look at Lizzo’s cameo in The Mandalorian).

However, it turns out that the rumors were true after all. According to People, three of the band members, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, and Joey Fatone, were going to appear as Jedi Knights and Padawans in the Battle of Geonosis towards the end of the movie, which kicks off the Clone Wars. Apparently, they even underwent a bit of fight training to prepare for their scenes, which they did actually shoot.

These Cameos Were Ultimately Cut From The Movie

Although Kirkpatrick, Chasez, and Fatone trained for the battle sequences and even shot these scenes, they were ultimately cut from the movie. In the same People article, the band members shared that part of the reason the scenes were removed was due to SAG-AFTRA policies that meant needing to pay for the band members (who were also SAG-AFTRA members) to be in the movie.

The other major reason, the band members shared, was the fact that there was such swift backlash from fans, just in response to the rumors. Evidently, although Star Wars has taken many risks over the years—some worth it and some not—the negative reception to the idea of these cameos was enough to have Lucasfilm change its mind.

These Cameos Were The Last Thing Star Wars Needed

Ultimately, it’s a good thing that the NSYNC members didn’t make an appearance in the final cut of Attack of the Clones. While there may have been some fans who were delighted to see the cameos and likely many more who were at least neutral about it, clearly, there was backlash to the idea alone. Considering the prequels were already experiencing significant criticism and negative reception, this choice certainly wouldn’t have helped matters. What’s more, this would have been an ongoing complaint, and that is again not something that Star Wars needed in the long run.

Star Wars has a notoriously difficult fanbase, and this would have been one more thing that those who don’t like the prequel trilogy could have pointed to as an issue with the movies—and that likely would have continued even today. These rumors were also circulating before some of the most divisive prequel trilogy moments had hit the screen, from Anakin Skywalker’s dialogue in Attack of the Clones to myriad choices made in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (which actually also frequently had to do with Anakin’s dialogue).

In another franchise, perhaps it would be fun to have a brief (and, given what the cameo was going to involve, harmless) cameo from famous band members. In the case of Attack of the Clones and Star Wars more generally, though, the quick laugh this would have given some fans wouldn’t have outweighed how negatively the decision would have been received more broadly.

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