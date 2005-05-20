Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Shares Why He Thinks Critics Didn't Like the Prequel Trilogy

More than 15 years after he last played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, Ewan McGregor reprised the role for the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series, resulting in a number of instances in which he expressed how his feelings towards those older films have changed over the years. In addition to detailing how his own connection to the films have changed since they first came out, he also posited that critics of the prequels weren't reminded of their childhoods while watching the adventures, which is ultimately why those films drew so much ire when they were released.

"I think the critics just wanted to feel like they were seven or eight again, and they didn't get that," McGregor shared with GQ UK. "So I was left with that [reaction] for years and years, and it took [until I started] meeting people, and I realized how important our films have been to them."

In this regard, McGregor is citing that the films themselves aren't flawed, but that the emotional response of the viewers who grew up with the original trilogy didn't compensate for the passage of time. Watching the films as adults meant they lacked the impact that the previous films had, igniting a backlash towards them.

"To begin with, all we heard really was the critical side of things," the actor recalled. "That was the only voice I remember hearing, and they were not liked."

This echoes a number of remarks he has made about how, the more time goes by, the more fans who were kids when the prequels were released have expressed to him their enjoyment of those installments. In addition to expressing the ways his feelings toward the prequel chapters have changed for the better, he also praised the ambition of George Lucas, especially in how he attempted to break new ground in the franchise.

"I admire George for having tried to do something different with them," McGregor pointed out. "He didn't just set out to make another three Star Wars films that felt like the original ones. I respected him for that. I think that's ballsy and interesting."

While the debut season of Obi-Wan Kenobi was developed as a limited event, fan excitement has sparked interest in a Season 2, with members of the cast and crew also expressing their enthusiasm for a sophomore season.

What do you think of McGregor's remarks? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!